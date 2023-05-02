Matters of State | What funding applications can you apply for?

Applications are open for the Tourism Product Development Fund, which is offering $3.5 million in Nature-Based Visitor Experience Development grants to support the development of new and enhanced nature-based tourism attractions and experiences in regional NSW.
Funding of between $100,000 and $250,000 is available per applicant, on a matched dollar-for-dollar basis.
The new attraction or experience must be available to visitors for at least 50 weeks per calendar year.
New or existing tour, accommodation or attraction providers based and operating in regional NSW, and local councils and landholders can apply.
Applications close Monday 22 May 2023.
***
I had a fantastic day on Sunday attending the performance of the Sing Out (Dementia) Choir at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre.
Up to 100 people now gather once a week to share the joy of music and songs, which we know can make a massive difference to their lives, and for family, friends, and carers.
This mission started small about 9 months ago, thanks to the vision of Anne Gemmell, and now it's setting a new standard thanks to the awesome talents and hard work of Camilla and Sharon.
I'm proud that the NSW Government has assisted with funding last year to get the choir up and running.
It was amazing to see how far this choir has come since it started!
***
Applications are open for the Growing Regional Economies Fund grant program!
The fund aims to accelerate economic development and prosperity in regional NSW, increase the appeal of investing in regional NSW, support investment in major transformational projects that increase employment opportunities in regional areas, and ensure that regional community have the infrastructure and services required for sustainable growth.
The Fund also has a focus on enabling infrastructure that will support investment in regional housing projects to meet demand generated by growth in employment and economic activity.
Eligible applicants include:
Applications close Tuesday 23 May 2023.
To find out more, go to: https://www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/growing-regional-economies-fund
***
Paramount Tennis Club is inviting community members along to the grand unveiling of the new mural, many years in the making, this Friday 5 May from 4pm.
The idea of a mural was first raised by club committee member and player, Paul Handsaker, who believed the local clubhouse provided a wonderful backdrop for a mural where it would gain a great deal of exposure for passing road and foot traffic.
Following the formalities, the club will offer a free afternoon tea, as well as the opportunity for everyone to enjoy a free hit of tennis.
For more information, visit the club's Facebook page.
***
Until next time,
Dugald
