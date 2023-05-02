Daily Liberal
Matters of State | What funding applications can you apply for?

By Dugald Saunders
Updated May 3 2023 - 10:11am, first published 9:55am
Dugald Saunders with his supporters. Picture supplied
Applications are open for the Tourism Product Development Fund, which is offering $3.5 million in Nature-Based Visitor Experience Development grants to support the development of new and enhanced nature-based tourism attractions and experiences in regional NSW.

