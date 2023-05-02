Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Mayoral Memo | Councillors learn about Dubbo Regional Council facilities

By Mathew Dickerson
Updated May 3 2023 - 9:48am, first published 9:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Mathew Dickerson.
Mayor Mathew Dickerson.

Egret Park Wetland. Familiar with it? It is an artificial wetland and a haven for wetland birds and wildlife. It also happens to be an essential part of the Keswick Estate stormwater treatment system and has been in operation since 1998.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.