Mayoral Memo | Councillors learn about Dubbo Regional Council facilities

Egret Park Wetland. Familiar with it? It is an artificial wetland and a haven for wetland birds and wildlife. It also happens to be an essential part of the Keswick Estate stormwater treatment system and has been in operation since 1998.
Despite driving past it along Wheelers Lane many times, I had no idea it existed when I was first elected to Council in 2004. I found that one of the more interesting aspects of being a new Councillor was the regular tours we undertook early in my first Council term to learn more about the various areas of Council's responsibility.
I remember being on a bus driving in to Egret Park and being amazed that this existed. In the six years of its operation, I had never heard of it!
High on my list of educational objectives with the current group of Councillors is to ensure they have the opportunity to visit many different sites that Council is responsible for. This week saw Councillors make a 6.30am visit to the Whylandra Waste and Recycling Centre.
This facility receives up to 130 tons of waste each year and with changing government legislation is an increasingly complex area of management. It is a far cry from when the 'Rubbish Tip' was a hole in the ground on Macquarie Street that was once the site of a brickworks. Residents backed up their trailer and dumped the rubbish in a hole! Councillors had already been exposed to one of our waste facilities with a previous visit to the Wellington Waste Transfer Station but the Dubbo operation is at another level.
Councillors have also recently toured the Dubbo Regional Livestock Markets to witness sales in operation and looked at the Sewerage Treatment Plant to see what happens after we flush the toilet. Treated effluent is used on a farm called Greengrove which Council owns. Many people are not necessarily aware that Council is also a cattle producer.
The Water Treatment Plant hosted a visitation last year to look at the process for treating water. Both Bodangora Airstrip and Dubbo Regional Airport have been visited and the Wellington Caves complex saw Councillors trying their hand at some of the activities designed for kids.
We have inspected workshops and depots and swimming pools and a variety of other areas and we still have not reached the end of the list. We have yet to formally visit our caravan park or our childcare centre or our other farm at Wongarbon, Pine Avon.
All of this is to point out that Dubbo Regional Council is a large and complicated organisation. We have our draft budget for the next financial year currently on display and we encourage residents to look over this 240-page document and give us feedback on how you would like to see us spend your money.
