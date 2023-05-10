It's nearly 40 years since businessman and philanthropist Dick Smith set off on an adventurous fundraiser for children with his mates.
While plenty has changed in the time since, the spirit of helping those in need will still be the same when more than 300 motorists dressed in their brightest attire and 100 distinctive vehicles will start this year's event from Dubbo's Ollie Robbins Oval.
"It's going to be crazy with old cars coming on the bash, we've encouraged them to dress up as bright and colourful as possible for the kids," Variety NSW events manager Janet Kilazoglou said.
More than $200 million has been raised since Mr Smith organised the first route from Bourke in NSW to Bourketown in Queensland and older model cars that can safely ply outback towns' dirt roads.
Those quirky cars and their inventive drivers were working their hardest to raise sums of money for a children's charity, Ms Kilazoglou said.
"We're lucky to have so many wonderful supporters coming along with us each year for they do all the hard work in fundraising and that's why we hit major goals over the years," she said.
Though Mr Smith and his team no longer go on intrepid rides since pooling their first $250,000, he gives them send-off messages before they head off on the road, Ms Kilazoglou said.
"He does follow our travels every day while we are out, and he knows where we are and keeps up to date on our activities," she said.
This year's corporate sponsors are the Australian Hotels Association and Rabobank, but the tradition remains with each motoring team setting goals such as the little-known Charlize Angels team aiming to raise $50,000 as they prepare to take off from Dubbo.
The entrants coined their team's names such as Avengers, Cuts in America, Scarlett, Team Toy Story, Valerie Volvo, Team Dundee, 888 from ACT, Wow 1, and Car A101 Total Fire to name a few.
Things at Dubbo will start at 8.30 am on Sunday, May 21 at Ollie Robbins Oval on Bligh Street and the cars will head to Eugowra and Cowra for 386 kilometres of outback roads.
But before they leave, Mr Kilazoglou said, they will hand a $24,000 cheque to Tullamore Public School for a food van.
The bash schedule is as follows"
Those involved will bring cheer to school children in towns along the routes before everyone goes home on Day 8, on Saturday, May 27, after being treated to a family fun day at the Newcastle Foreshore.
To donate to the 2023 Variety Bash NSW, click here.
I began my news reporting days in western and inner west Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom. Telling all sorts of stories about people, places and events is my daily preoccupation so email me at elizabeth.frias@austcommunitymedia.com.au and I'll be in touch!
