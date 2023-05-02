A staggered start to the 2023 Castlereagh League began last weekend with opening round matches in league tag and Youth League.
The majority of the matches came on Sunday when six league tag battles were played out at Gilgandra.
Cobar, Dunedoo and Narromine all produced strong performances and did enough in their respective wins to suggest they will be in the mix when it comes to finals time this year.
Cobar scored wins over Gilgandra and Binnway while Dunedoo downed Baradine and Coonamble, and Narromine knocked over Binnaway.
While Coonamble was beaten, they did give pre-season knockout winner Dunedoo a fright.
In one of the tighter matches of the weekend, the Bears suffered a narrow 16-8 loss to the Swanettes.
Attention now turns to round one of the senior competition and some appetising matches await.
After spending 2022 in limbo without a team, Coonabarabran is back this year and the Unicorns start their season at home to the Baradine Magpies in a local derby that should attract a huge crowd.
If past epic contests between the two near neighbours is anything to go this will be no place for the faint-hearted and a fierce battle is anticipated.
A little further south another local derby will be taking place when the Binnaway Bombshells will play host to the Dunedoo Swans.
The match will be a test for both sides but it will be welcomed by the Bombshells, who haven't been able to form a first grade side for a number of years.
That fact alone should ensure their home ground 'The Crater' is packed this weekend.
In other games, the Gulgong Bull Terriers will be keen to start their centenary year with a bold showing against a Narromine Jets which is out to build on a hugely successful first season in the Castlereagh League.
The Coonamble Bears will be out to impress their home crowd when they entertain the 2022 premiers, the Cobar Roosters at Bear Park in the other match while Gilgandra has the bye.
Youth League
Round 1
Saturday
Cobar 60 defeated Gilgandra 0
Narromine 28 (Zac Hignett, Harry McPherson, Rory Miller Corn, Ashton Coleman, Charlie Bonham tries, McPherson 3 goals) defeated Binnaway 0
League Tag
Round 1
Coonamble 16 (Rikkilee Nixon-Welsh, Imogen Pawley, Tori Canham tries, Canham 2 goals) defeated Gilgandra 8 (Trista Raines, Chloe McLean tries)
Dunedoo 28 (Madeline Cox 2, Annie Christensen 2, Lauren Sullivan tries, Christensen 4 goals) defeated Baradine 0
Narromine 42 (Shian Chatfield 3, Shayana Naden 2, Jacana Powell, Kelsea Phillips tries, Shian Chatfield 6, Talitha Chatfield goals) defeated Binnaway 0
Cobar 32 (Sarah Morley 3, Brianna Watson, Sophie Clarke, Georgia Boland tries, Watson 4 goals) defeated Gilgandra 0
Dunedoo 14 (Annie Christensen 2, Lauren Sullivan tries, Christensen goal) defeated Coonamble 8 (Rikkilea Nixon-Welsh, Emily Ryan tries)
Cobar 28 (Bridgette Negfeldt 2, Sarah Morley 2, Brennah Aumua tries, Brianna Watson 4 goals) defeated Binnaway 0
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.