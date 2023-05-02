Daily Liberal
Zoo Chat | Bearded Dragons hatched and released

By Jennifer Hoar
Updated May 3 2023 - 10:23am, first published 8:00am
Tiny baby bearded dragons. Picture by Rick Stevens
Sixteen baby Bearded Dragons have been returned to the wild following a dramatic rescue by one of Taronga Western Plains Zoo's very own veterinary nurses, Jo Milgate.

