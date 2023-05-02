Jo Gibb has spent the past eight years inspiring young people to unleash their talents.
Dabbling as an actress in locally produced stage productions, Jo Gibb, who also sings, takes pride in her work as the founder of Dubbo Drama Club.
She wasn't surprised when the club she formed began with a few unabashed kids, and that modest number grew to 40, and now at least 130 youths can be found performing and working behind the scenes.
With toddlers to young adults, it can get quite packed whenever they arrive for rehearsals at the Western Plains Cultural Centre or the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, but this incredibly energetic and creative woman enjoys every minute when she sees her performers sparkle on stage.
"I wasn't surprised to see so many kids who want to sing and dance, there's so much talent, so many have amazing voices, as dancers and actors," Ms Gibb said.
"They all work very hard and we see that in the shows we have had, they are confident and command a strong presence with the audience.
"And they show their talents and skills in acting, always remembering their lines so well and confidently on stage."
Producing Walt Disney classics suited for children and all other ages of audiences, the not-for-profit club with Ms Gibb as director, has performed a string of successful live shows since their first musical in June 2016 at the Wesley Hall.
Over two nights, the club's debut performers sang, danced, and acted in scenes in acclaimed Disney classics such as The Wizard of Oz, Les Miserables, Annie and Peter Pan bringing enjoyment to their audiences that paid $5 each to watch them.
Since then, the club has produced at least three children's shows yearly, with one play performed with local adult actors, while Dubbo's business community and benevolent residents provide financial assistance to develop local talents.
"We are lucky to have wonderful sponsors helping us, or we won't be able to survive without their kindness, especially with Disney shows that require a lot of costumes and stage props," Ms Gibb said.
"We're open to having more sponsors to have more kids performing."
All schools from primary to secondary across Dubbo have students performing with the club where they can socialise and be creative, as well as aiding their understanding of subjects at school, Ms Gibb said.
"Some kids started shy and later parents are sending notes to say how their children have leaped in their speech, music, and English classes for instance that they wouldn't be able to achieve if not for the drama classes," she said.
"Those who went to universities continued with music, it's amazing to see them grow."
Seventeen-year-old Elinor Wonderley joined the club in Year 5 and has performed consistently in several shows since then.
"It helped me build my self-confidence and occasionally get a break with school work, let my hair down, and be myself," the Dubbo Christian School Year 12 student said.
While preparing for her Higher School Certificate this year, Miss Wonderley rehearses for her character, Katherine Plumber, in the club's latest Broadway-styled musical, Newsies Jnr, at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27.
She performs with Dubbo College's senior campus Year 11 student Nathaniel Nushaj, the lead actor performing the charismatic newsboy, Jack Kelly, who instigated the real-life story of the Newsboy Strike in 1899 in New York against powerful tycoon Joseph Pulitzer.
Mr Nushaj said the Jack Kelly role is his biggest yet and he is "incredibly inspired being with a friendly group".
"It has been a great way for me to express myself as a young person and everyone tends to be nice," Mr Nushaj said.
Having many characters performing for Newsies Jnr, Ms Gibb said they follow a tight rehearsal schedule with a choreographer, a musical director, and a volunteer seamstress, Jess Harris "who makes the costumes spectacular."
"Jess is an ex-drama student and we're excited having her and some parents helping with extra sewing for the kids' costumes, it's been awesome," Ms Gibb said.
To know more about the Dubbo Drama Club and how your children can join or to become a sponsor, click http://www.dramaclubdubbo.com.au.Tickets for Newsies Jnr musical are available at https://www.drtcc.com.au/whats-on/newsies-jnr.
I began my news reporting days in western and inner west Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom. Telling all sorts of stories about people, places and events is my daily preoccupation so email me at elizabeth.frias@austcommunitymedia.com.au and I'll be in touch!
I began my news reporting days in western and inner west Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom. Telling all sorts of stories about people, places and events is my daily preoccupation so email me at elizabeth.frias@austcommunitymedia.com.au and I'll be in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.