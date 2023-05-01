The cause of a fire that threatened homes near Goonoo State Forest on Friday and burnt through over 500 hectares is under investigation after rain helped control the fire on Saturday morning.
NSW Rural Fire Service Orana Team District Coordinator, Inspector Mark Pickford, said most of the 513 hectares the fire burnt through was private property, however no homes were damaged. The rest of the area burnt was national park.
The NSW RFS Fires Near Me website shows the fire, 32 kilometres from Dubbo, is now at advice level and Insp Pickford said it was considered to be "out". There were no evacuations and no loss of livestock, he said.
However, the fire had been "significant" and the crews were required to attack it "with full force".
"We used post-containment [lines], heavy plant [machinery], bulldozers, graders, aircraft - it was a big effort by not only RFS crews but also national parks crews put a big effort out there as well," Insp Pickford told the Daily Liberal.
Around 8pm on Friday night (April 28), the fire was spotting "a couple of hundred metres" ahead of where volunteers were working to contain it - sometimes up to the length of "around two football fields".
"It was pretty solid flame height. There were some times when the volunteers had to retreat fairly quickly," Insp Pickford said.
IN OTHER NEWS
He wanted to spread the message that fires can still be serious even though the traditional fire danger season is over.
"Even though today is May 1 ... just the way the fire took off and went and reacted, along with the fire that was down and closed the highway down near the zoo, people just still need to be mindful that there's a big fuel load out there and fires can still burn ... and go pretty hard," Insp Pickford said.
"And a reminder that people are still required to notify the fire control centre and give 24 hours notice of an intention to burn."
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.