Gates Trail Fire Goonoo burnt over 500 hectares before being controlled

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated May 1 2023 - 11:24am, first published 10:30am
The smoke emanating from the Gates Trail Fire Goonoo could be seen from Dubbo on Friday. Picture by Luke Lyons
The cause of a fire that threatened homes near Goonoo State Forest on Friday and burnt through over 500 hectares is under investigation after rain helped control the fire on Saturday morning.

