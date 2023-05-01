Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Minister for Western NSW Tara Moriarty wants to change regional perceptions on Labor

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated May 2 2023 - 10:00am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'No plans to play politics': Western NSW minister wants to change regional perceptions
'No plans to play politics': Western NSW minister wants to change regional perceptions

Tara Moriarty has stepped into her new role of Minister for Western NSW with a point to prove. With the majority of Labor's seats held in the Sydney metro area, she wants to change the idea that Labor doesn't care about the regions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.