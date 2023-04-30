After Canberra star Jamal Fogarty watched on during Parkes' win over Bathurst Panthers last weekend, it was Brent Naden spotted in the crowd in round three of the Peter McDonald Premiership.
After helping the Wests Tigers to a shock NRL win over the Penrith Panthers - despite being sin-binned - at Bathurst on Saturday night, the Wellington junior was back in his home region on Sunday and watched the Cowboys take on Dubbo CYMS at Apex Oval.
Despite a Cowboys defeat, there's no doubt Brent would have been a proud spectator as his brother Brock scored a double in the match.
There was also no special treatment for the NRL star as Brent sat with family among the regular punters in the stands and he was also seen spending plenty of time chatting to fans and posing for photos with kids. It was a great sight.
Visiting teams to Orange will have to contend with more than just Hawks or CYMS in 2023.
Persistent rain across the city over the weekend, and eight games of footy at the ground, has meant the Wade Park pitch could be at an all-time low in terms of bogginess - you'd lose a penetrometer in it. It's a heavy 100.
Such was the condition of the heart of Wade Park on Sunday, it turned the Hawks-Lithgow clash into a genuine slug fest.
Hawks ran out 14-0 winners, and you could say probably handled the conditions the better of the two.
Although Ben French's two conversion attempts from right in front (of which both missed) say otherwise. Couple of the great stinkers.
Anyway, let's get that new stadium at Orange built. Wade Park isn't fit for footy in 2023.
Spare a thought for the Group 11 selectors ahead of next weekend's annual representative meeting with Group 10.
Every Group 11 side has impressed at different times this season and the selection of the forward pack will be particularly interesting.
Macquarie's Jack Kavanagh will be suspended for the match but how's this for a list of contenders for the forwards: Jarryn Powyer, Ben Marlin, Chanse Burgess, Justin Toomey-White, Mac Dutfield, Alex Ronayne, Colt Ure, Jordan Reynolds, Filisione Pauta, Billy Gilbert, Charlie Lennon, Tongia Fox, Traie Merritt, Will Wardle, Jack Buchanan, Takitau Mapapalangi, Brandon Tago, Jacob Neill, Cale Dunn, Corey Cox.
Given Toomey-White, Ronayne, Lennon, Wardle and Fox all played for Western this year they'd be leading contenders but some of those others could feel very hard done by if left out.
The halves will also be intriguing with Western halfback Nick Greenhalgh injured and Parkes' Chad Porter currently enjoying life in Las Vegas.
For Group 10, Mudgee is undefeated and no other side has even won two games this year so the Dragons should dominate that side if all their best are available.
Elizabeth MacGregor doesn't need any more hype - we've already discussed her at length - but her performances continue to amaze.
Some may have thought Parkes' league tag side would suffer without star India Draper following her shock move to Forbes but the teenage MacGregor - in her first year of senior footy - has stepped in with aplomb.
A stunning four-try effort in Sunday's win over Nyngan moved the Parkes Spacecats young gun to top of the western try-scorers list and it wouldn't be surprising to see her stay there.
Premiership-winning Parkes coach Michael Dumesny has previously said she could be the most talented player he's worked with and the early signs are very exciting.
Jot her name down in your little black book.
It's nothing new for a referee to have a busy weekend, but spare a thought for Simon Hartas.
The leading referee in Group 11 controlled two very different matches on the weekend.
On Saturday, he was home at Narromine in the middle of the hugely successful Legends of League match which featured greats of the game like Cliffy Lyons, Ronny Gibbs, David Peachey, John Hopoate and many others take on some legends from the Jets.
Despite the rain, a big crowd was on hand for what was a top night out and a match which definitely had a focus on fun.
Things were a little on different on Sunday, when Hartas had the whistle during a sometimes-fiery meeting between Dubbo CYMS and Wellington.
There were a few scuffles but Hartas did a fine job, giving the captains a talking to and opting not to send anyone to the sin-bin. Given the entertaining nature of the game, it was what it deserved.
Mudgee Dragons 34 def Orange CYMS 18
Bathurst Panthers 28 def Bathurst St Pat's 20
Dubbo CYMS 32 def Wellington Cowboys 14
Nyngan Tigers 32 def Parkes Spacemen 28
Forbes Magpies 14 drew with Macquarie Raiders 14
Orange Hawks 14 def Lithgow Workies Wolves 0
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
