Dubbo Regional Council to begin work on new fluoride dosing system

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
May 1 2023 - 5:00am
Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson in front of the fluoride tank at John Glibert Water Treatment Plant. Picture: Ciara Bastow
Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson in front of the fluoride tank at John Glibert Water Treatment Plant. Picture: Ciara Bastow

Dubbo residents have gone four years without fluoride and now if everything goes according to plan, they could see the chemical back in their water by November, 2023.

