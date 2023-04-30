Dubbo residents have gone four years without fluoride and now if everything goes according to plan, they could see the chemical back in their water by November, 2023.
The original promised date for fluoride to return to residents water of June 30 became unlikely when Chief Executive Officer Murray Wood said it was "probably not going to happen" at the ordinary council meeting in March.
But now residents can breathe a little easier as Dubbo Regional Council has said that works on a new fluoride dosing system is set to begin in May.
Council has estimated it will take approximately 27 weeks to complete, with an expected completion of the facility around November 2023.
Residents of Dubbo have not had fluoride in their water since January 2019 when the city's fluoridation equipment failed and remained offline until it was brought to the attention of the new Chief Executive Officer in April 2022.
Towns affected by the lack of fluoridation included Dubbo, Wongarbon, Eumungerie, Ballimore, Mogriguy and Brocklehurst.
Councillors determined TWS Evolution will be engaged for the contract of the new fluoride dosing system at the John Gilbert Water Treatment Plant.
The tendered amount is $1,192,101, with the amount subject to the final assessment documentation from NSW Public Works and concurrence from the Department of Planning and Industry.
Council Director Infrastructure, Luke Ryan said after the Infrastructure, Planning and Environment committee meeting two weeks ago, council staff have been doing a lot of administrative work in the background to make this all happen in a timely manner.
"As you may recall we have to get concurrence from the Department of Health to install a fluoride dosing system so Public Works who are acting on our behalf in term of project management have submitted the full documentation on April 17," he said.
"So that's being considered, there's been a little bit of two and throw just some minor technicalities that we're working on but I have been in contact with the manager of that assessment unit so approval is imminent."
After some minor tweaks Mr Ryan expects approval should arrive "quite soon".
"We've also had Public Works prepare the contract documentation as well...so we are hoping by the end of next week we've got an answer in terms of being able to engage," he said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
