Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Teenage driver dies after a single-vehicle crash at Canowindra

By Newsroom
Updated April 30 2023 - 9:52am, first published 9:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eighteen-year-old dies after single-vehicle crash in Central West
Eighteen-year-old dies after single-vehicle crash in Central West

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Central West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.