Implement the Dubbo Regional Council Dubbo Transportation Strategic Plan in conjunction with Transport for NSW



Undertake regular inspections to identify road defects and prioritise, schedule, and complete maintenance activities

Investigate opportunities to monitor the condition of the road network through smart technology

Undertake road infrastructure planning for the Dubbo Urban Release Areas

Undertake road infrastructure planning for the Central West Orana Renewable Energy Zone

Conduct a service review of rural road maintenance and use recommendations to help inform business improvement and decision making

Undertake a detailed analysis of car parking requirements in the Dubbo CBD that includes identifying future infrastructure needs and associated funding strategies

Continue to secure route for the Western distributor in line with the Dubbo transportation Strategic Plan to support advocacy efforts for highway bypass



Ongoing advocacy to support new highway distributor route



Installation of the Blueridge link road

Progress a business case and feasibility analysis for an additional southern crossing of the Macquarie River in Dubbo



Analyse data from parking sensor trial in and around the Brisbane, Talbragar and Macquarie street shopping precincts in Dubbo and provide reports to Council



Pursue opportunities for additional funding of road projects through the State and Federal Government

Advocate to the State and Federal Government for funding for a business case for the western distributor road that incorporating the needs of heavy freight

Advocate to the State Government for additional overtaking lanes on the Mitchell Highway between Dubbo and Wellington

Progress the Integrated Water Cycle Management Plan

Advocate to the State and Federal Governments and providers to progress the Smart Region Strategy and for the continued and expeditious roll-out of internet, telecommunications and data services throughout the LGA

Feasibility and options considered for Duke of Wellington Bridge

Advocate to the State Government to improve access and timing for passenger train services to reach major destinations

Advocate to the State Government to ensure Dubbo is considered as part of the Fast Rail business case

Public transport services are available in our villages