Dubbo Regional Council adopts 2023/24 Operational Plan

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated April 30 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
Chief Executive Officer Murray Wood and Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Chief Executive Officer Murray Wood and Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson. Picture by Amy McIntyre

An increase in public housing, 24-hour police, road upgrades, construction of Moffatt Estate, a review of the rate structure, establishing the youth Koori Court and developing the region's villages are all part of Dubbo Regional Council's plan for the next financial year.

