An increase in public housing, 24-hour police, road upgrades, construction of Moffatt Estate, a review of the rate structure, establishing the youth Koori Court and developing the region's villages are all part of Dubbo Regional Council's plan for the next financial year.
The draft Resourcing Strategy, Delivery Program and Operational Plan for the 2023/2024 financial year is set to go on public exhibition for 28 days for residents to have their say.
Mayor Mathew Dickerson said together as a community we have the strength and focus which ensure the region will continue to prosper and grow.
"This region is full of great experiences and opportunities," he said.
Chief Executive Officer Murray Wood said the council continued to be focused on providing essential services, supporting residents and businesses to thrive.
"The actions in the plan are aligned to council's guiding principles and reflect our integrated approach to planning," he said.
"We face challenges in the year ahead, but these also represent a great opportunity for us and the community."
Below are some of the ideas set out in the draft plan.
You can find the full report on Dubbo Regional Council's website.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
