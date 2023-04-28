A bush and grass fire is burning through south-west parts of the Goonoo State Forest, 32 kilometres from Dubbo.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) district manager Dave Millsteed said the fire was approximately 80 hectares in size and the cause was still under investigation.
The RFS and National Parks and Wildlife Service personnel are working on containing the fire.
While the fire does not pose a risk to any assets at this stage, Mr Millsteed asked nearby residents to stay alert.
"There are some isolated properties in the vicinity that we're keeping a very close eye on. It's important that the community in the area keep up to date with the Incidents Near Me app or the NSW RFS website," he said.
"We need people to stay up to date with the latest information..and if they have their bush fire survival plans out then make sure they know what they're going to do, should they become impacted by the fire."
Meanwhile a grass fire that led to closures on Newell Highway between Obley and Camp roads has been extinguished by Fire and Rescue NSW with the help of the Rural Fire Service.
The fire started about 2pm due to down power lines which caused an area of grass and tree stumps to be set alight.
Inspector Stephen Knight from Fire and Rescue NSW said there were some small embers that fell into Taronga Western Plains Zoo but "quick work" by firefighters put the fire out swiftly.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
