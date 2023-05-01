Daily Liberal
Renowned artists Frank Wright and John Murray create harmony murals in Walgett

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated May 1 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 4:00pm
Renowned artists Garmilaroi man Frank Wright and Lightning Ridge's emu caricature creator John Murray completed their joint 'harmony mural' project at Walgett NSW. Picture supplied
Renowned artists Gamilaroi man Frank Wright and Lightning Ridge's John Murray, have teamed up to paint 'harmony murals' in Walgett.

