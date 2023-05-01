Renowned artists Gamilaroi man Frank Wright and Lightning Ridge's John Murray, have teamed up to paint 'harmony murals' in Walgett.
The artists completed the huge mural on the old Rex Inn building at Fox Street on Friday, April 28 with an estimated 300 hand prints by amused residents, including the visiting NSW minister for water Rose Jackson and independent Barwon MP Roy Butler.
Ms Jackson and Mr Butler met with the residents and Walgett Shire council officials on Friday to hammer out solutions to the town's water supply that medical and university researchers found to contain 15 times more sodium and have a smell and discolouration detrimental to the residents' health.
The artists painted the murals over two weeks but they have yet to be formally unveiled by the Walgett Shire Council.
The mural forms part of the councils street art and beautification project, and with a Youth Week celebration this week, the project was completed with impassioned messages from the artists.
"We can all live in harmony, support each other and get along. That's our choice and it's a positive thing," Mr Wright said.
"That's the message and interpretation I hope to encourage residents and visitors to get out of this large-scale painting.
"The minister said she's trying to fix it [the water issue] and I said to her, I am not a scientist but if you can do something about it, that would be good for all of us.
"I've lived in many other towns where water [odour] is much stronger and worse."
Mr Murray, whose giant emu painting in Lightning Ridge was voted the best public art by the Australian Street Art Awards, said, "Walgett is a great town and has many community champions within, from many different backgrounds, just like the painting depicts".
The prestigious awards has shortlisted Mr Murray's 2 Kool 4 Skool and Stanley the Big Bird paintings attracting visitors to the outback town known for opals and gold fossicking.
Mr Murray said he has also painted the facade of Dubbo's Macquarie Home Stay in collaboration with the Indigenous community.
"I have wanted to paint with Frank for years to collaborate on our skill sets and visions," he said.
"So here we are two artists from different backgrounds, from different towns and life stories collaborated in an artwork showcasing just that, harmony in an amazing visual outcome.
"We had at least 300 kids, locals, and tourists coming around to add their hand prints, to have ownership of the project, it worked well."
The artists painted the building's external wall with emus dressed in styles representing the town's diverse residents and also completed the canvas on the side wall and front facade of Wong's Take Away Cafe on Fox Street.
The shire's town beautification project manager, George McCormick told the Daily Liberal the council has acknowledged the problems raised by the Indigenous residents that has overwhelmed the community.
He said Minister Jackson and Mr Butler visited Walgett on Friday, April 28 and had a meeting with councillors and residents to discuss the residents' concerns.
Like other remote towns facing water quality problems, Mr McCormick said they "get more attention despite the many improvements" in recent times particularly at local schools.
"Our schools have been winning national awards for the success of programs for our young people and we hold community events so our town has been going in the right direction then unfortunate things happened to our water," Mr McCormick said.
"We're like any other town where good and bad things happen, it's a great community."
Mr McCormick said the murals were planned before the pandemic as initiatives to attract tourists into the town but the artists were booked with other projects while last year's heavy rains caused floods and road closures.
"Finally, the time has come and it aligns with Youth Week with our young people engaged in the mural project," Mr McCormick said.
"John's and Frank's intentions in working with the council project team were to demonstrate and highlight inclusion and harmony in the community.
"It's a great partnership across all fronts we applauded the commitment by the artists Frank and John and their right-hand man Bob Barrett for their efforts in such an amazing artwork.
"We are thankful to the building owners for their support, Edward Green, Steven Able, and the council's outdoor staff for their help ensuring the mural site was prepared and all good to go."
Mr Murray said he had seen Walgett improve its image as a town over the 35 years he's been living there.
"I worked with the schools and students, they are all grown up now with kids of their own and they've come up [to put their hand prints on the mural]," he said.
"The town's appearance may look daunting but it's a lovely town, the place has a heartbeat and this street art is one of those things that lift their spirit.
"Many people have come up to us [while we were painting the mural] and said they're thankful for making their town look nice."
