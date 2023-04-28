Daily Liberal
Home/News/Health
Good News

Royal Flying Doctor Service 2023 Bright Smiles Charity Ride sets off from Dubbo

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated April 28 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dentists Chris Wilson and Michael Jonas setting-off with the 2023 Bright Smiles Charity Ride to raise money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service dental program. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Dentists Chris Wilson and Michael Jonas setting-off with the 2023 Bright Smiles Charity Ride to raise money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service dental program. Picture by Amy McIntyre

A critical dental program for people in remote communities will have a boost in funding as 21 riders - including some dentists - set off from the Royal Flying Doctor Service Visitor Experience centre on a four-day ride to raise awareness about the service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.