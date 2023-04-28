A critical dental program for people in remote communities will have a boost in funding as 21 riders - including some dentists - set off from the Royal Flying Doctor Service Visitor Experience centre on a four-day ride to raise awareness about the service.
The RFDS 2023 Bright Smiles Charity Ride will have participants ride through regional NSW, raising awareness for a program for remote NSW communities who would otherwise have no access to oral health services.
Ride organiser Bill Patrick has been raising money for RFDS for 20 years. He said it was "gratifying" and "humbling" to meet people during the journey who would use the dental service.
"The RFDS does incredible work, but many don't realise they have a dental program that goes to the most remote corners of the country, providing care to people who otherwise wouldn't be able to see a dentist without travelling hundreds of kilometres," Mr Patrick said.
Over the three-and-a-half days the registered riders will enjoy some fantastic scenery and some country hospitality.
IN OTHER NEWS
The Bright Smiles ride is the spin-off of the Outback Car Trek which is an annual pilgrimage involving more than 100 vintage cars that are prepared to take on Australian back roads.
Over 33 years, the OCT has raised more than $33.5 million for the RFDS.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.