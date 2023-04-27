Zookeepers were involved in a special moment when they witnessed the birth of a critically-endangered black rhino calf in Dubbo - the newest member of the conservation breeding program.
The bouncing boy calf was born at Taronga Western Plains Zoo on April 14 to mother Kufara using a world-first reproductive treatment for the species.
Both mum and calf are bonding and will do so for the next couple of months, before making the move to the black rhino paddock where they can be seen by the public.
Kufara and her calf are displaying all the behaviours keepers want to see at this stage, said rhino keeper Jake Williams.
"The calf is suckling well and following mum around. He is a very confident little calf and seems very curious to learn about everything in his environment," Mr Williams said.
Black Rhino Supervisor Jennifer Conaghan the birth was the result of an international research partnership in black rhino conservation and represents the fifth calf born into the conservation breeding program for the species in the last eight years.
"Zookeepers were given a rare treat when they actually witnessed the birth," Ms Conaghan said.
"Historically Southern Black Rhinos here at the Zoo have been born overnight after a 14-16-month gestation. This little calf was born feet first at 11.15am in a behind-the-scenes birthing yard."
The calf is 13-year-old Kufara's second calf. Her first calf, Mesi, was born six years ago in April 2017.
With less than 6,500 black rhinos remaining in the wild due to habitat loss, and poaching that supplies the illegal rhino horn trade, the birth of this southern black rhino is an important one.
It also shines new light on the maximum gestation length the species can experience, with Kufara's calf born 490 days after mating, which exceeds that of the longest reported length for black rhinos of 486 days.
Rhino keeper Mr Williams said they had been keeping a very close eye on Kufara as she approached the end of her gestation.
"We ran some tests to make sure both mum and calf were doing well, and the very next day Kufara gave birth to a healthy boy. Both mum and calf are doing really well," Mr Williams said.
"Being present to witness the birth was a very special moment and something we will never forget."
IN OTHER NEWS
Black Rhinos in the wild typically have a calf every two-and-a-half to four years, but after Kurfara's first calf, she had trouble conceiving. Keepers gave her a series of hormone treatments which resulted in her newest baby.
The knowledge of Kufara's biology required for the treatment was gleaned through a collaborative rhino research program between Taronga conservation scientists, veterinarians and keepers, with Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, and SeaWorld USA's Species Preservation Lab.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.