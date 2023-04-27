Kate Grigg AKA The Wild Food Huntress from South Australia will be joining forces with local Diego Bonetto to present a deep dive into edible mushrooms identification. This workshop is for people who already have some basic fungi knowledge and are keen to explore a much wider variety of species to be found in NSW's State Forests and further afield. We will have a number of pre-foraged species to discuss and we will also search the forest floor for many more. We will discuss key identification features for each one, where to find them and when to look for them. We will also cover lookalikes and dangerous mushrooms to avoid. Guests are encouraged to bring along good specimens of their own findings for possible identification. Tickets $150-$195 at www.visitoberon.com/events/mushroom-hunt-masterclass/. May 9, 10am-2pm at Hampton State Forest.