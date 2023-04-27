Daily Liberal
April 27 2023 - 5:30pm
DUBBO

  • Please check with organisers and venues for updates.
Circus done differently is Flutter - part of the Dubbo Fringe Festival.
​Dubbo Fringe Festival

April 27-30 - various artists

Flutter new show from one of Sydney's premier circus entertainers Heidi Hoops Hillier, Flutter, is an absolute hoot! Armed only with wit, whips, hoops, and handcuffs, Ivy will nail your heart to the wall. Dubbo RSL Theatrette, April 27, 6pm; April 28, Western Plains Cultural Centre, 7.30pm; Dubbo RSL Theatrette, April 29, 9pm; Dubbo RSL Theatrette, April 30, 7.30pm. Adult tickets $26 at 123tix. For other shows during the festival, visit: bushfringes.com.au/dubbo/#artists.

