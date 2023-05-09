Daily Liberal
Home/News/Council

Dubbo Regional Council makes changes to resident's rates for 2023/24

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
May 10 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Josh Black wasn't impressed with the rate rise. Picture by Ciara Bastow
Councillor Josh Black wasn't impressed with the rate rise. Picture by Ciara Bastow

The potential of a rate rise might be on the cards for Dubbo's ratepayers, with a review underway in preparation for the 2023/2024 financial budget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.