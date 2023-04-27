New faces, new leaders and, hopefully, new results away from home.
That's what it's about for the Dubbo Demons heading into the 2023 AFL Central West season.
The action starts on Saturday and all three Dubbo sides will be in action at Bathurst against the Bushrangers.
While winning on the road at Bathurst and premiership success is something the women's side has enjoyed in recent times, it's what the first grade outfit craves.
Forward Bevan Charlton-White is someone who's endured a number of disappointed trips home from Bathurst in recent years and while he's loathe to use travel as an excuse for what's stopped his side from reaching the pinnacle, victories on the road are what the Demons need to take that next step.
Improving that consistency so performances away from home match those produced at South Dubbo Oval is therefore the biggest thing for the Terry Lyons-coached Demons in 2023.
"We've got to breach the gap between our best and our worst," Charlton-White said.
"We've got to commit to doing all the things that good, champion teams do and we've got to do it with a little more consistency.
"More consistency even just with our focus. We used to drift in and out of games a little so if we can really address that, we'll be laughing."
Starting the season well will go a long way to helping the Demons solve those away day blues.
Trips to the likes of Bathurst and Orange every second week will be more difficult as the season goes on but should the Demons be fighting for the minor premiership come the depths of winter in July or August, it may not seem quite as daunting.
"Without sounding too repetitive, the travel factor does take a toll throughout the season," Charlton-White said.
"We do drop away and we're a lot stronger at home but if we can certainly improve that record playing away from home it will really set us up to finish up near the top where we're aiming for.
"The Bushrangers won it last year and are always very good so we can use them as a benchmark this weekend and we'll soon know exactly where we're at.
"A win over there against them on their home ground would be huge."
Boosting the Demons' hopes of doing that this season are a number of new faces.
Jordan Daly, Tullic O'Brien, Geordie Maclean, Jack Schneider, Adrian Hickey and Jake Egan will all be new members of the first grade side this season.
Hickey and Egan have immediately been elevated to the leadership group alongside Joe Hedger, Nathan Carroll, Tom Barber and Charlton-White.
"Hopefully it means those guys can step up and take on a bit more of a workload," Charlton-White said of the new faces and expanded leadership group.
"Some of the older ones are getting a bit older so we need the young ones coming through and driving the group forward."
There's also plenty of excitement around the arrival of Daly, who will provide the Demons a much-needed big body in the middle of the park.
"He's a ruckman who's new to town and he looks like he's going to be really handy," Charlton-White said.
"He'll give us first use of the footy and there's a couple of blokes who are new to town.
"I'm interested to see how those boys go because they've looked handy in the few pre-season appearances."
The women's side looks likely to be a premiership contender once again this season, with multiple league best and fairest winner Emily Warner forming part of the leadership group alongside Bec Wilde, Kristen Coady and Kaitlyn Waldie under coach Pete Martinoli.
Hedger and Barber will coach the reserve grade side, with Mick McMullen, Andy Peason, Jacob Pearce and Jordon Singleton forming the leadership group.
"It's really important to have those other grades to help build the club," Charlton-White added.
"The more people you have involved in the club the bigger it is socially and you attract more sponsors and then it has a snowball affect."
The Demons take on the Bushrangers at George Park on Saturday.
The Tier 2 side plays at 11am, followed by the women at 12.15pm and Tier 1 at 2.15pm.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
