Dubbo Regional Council secures $108,150 in funding for nine new bus shelters

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated April 27 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 2:00pm
Waiting for a bus will soon be more comfortable for commuters in Dubbo with the council securing funding to build nine new bus shelters across the town's network.

