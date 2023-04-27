Waiting for a bus will soon be more comfortable for commuters in Dubbo with the council securing funding to build nine new bus shelters across the town's network.
In the latest round of the NSW Government's Country Passenger Transport Infrastructure Grants Scheme, the Dubbo Regional Council secured $108,150 to construct nine new bus shelters and carry out disability access improvements at three bus stops.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said Dubbo was one of 19 regional Local Government Areas which will benefit from the $2.09 million being dished out in this funding round for 122 new shelters and 353 bus stop upgrades.
"Many people in the regions rely on buses to get to school, appointments or to connect with larger regional centres and other modes of transport such as trains," she said, announcing the latest grant recipients.
"By making bus stops safer and more accessible, we are building a public transport network in the regions and making a positive difference for customers, including those with vision or impairments and in wheelchairs.
"These improvements will also benefit the wider community, from school children to parents with prams and older people, in fact, anyone who uses our public transport network."
Ms Aitchison said the grant scheme is designed to support communities in regional NSW, which do not enjoy the same access to public transport as those in metropolitan areas.
"These upgrade works include installing aids such as guide rails, tactile ground surface indicators, security lighting, improved kerbside access, better timetable boards and new bus stop seating," Ms Aitchison said.
"In some locations, new shelters will be built providing better protection from the elements and greater comfort and security for those waiting for a bus."
The planned shelters will be welcome news for bus commuters who are often left exposed to the elements while waiting for their buses, sometimes for hours at a time.
The bus stop upgrades and new bus shelters will help bring Dubbo's transport network in line with disability access standards laid out in NSW legislation.
Elsewhere in the region, the Narromine Shire Council secured $15,000 to upgrade accessibility at seven bus stops in their area, the Warrumbungle Shire Council will receive $65,000 to build five bus shelters and upgrade accessibility at three stops and the Parkes Shire Council secured $11,500 in funding for one shelter.
"This is part of the NSW Government's commitment to more accessible public transport infrastructure across the state and I'm pleased to announce this latest round of grants," Ms Aitchison said.
