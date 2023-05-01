Daily Liberal
Record sheep breeds registered for NSW Sheep Show at Dubbo Show 2023

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated May 2 2023 - 9:04am, first published 9:00am
Steve Cresswell, Chief Sheep Steward at the Dubbo Show, said different breeds would add new interest to the state's largest sheep show. Picture by Belinda Soole
Hobby breeders may be expanding the types of sheep breeds competing at the Dubbo Show, with a record 12 breeds signed-up to add some "heritage" interest to the weekend.

