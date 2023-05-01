Hobby breeders may be expanding the types of sheep breeds competing at the Dubbo Show, with a record 12 breeds signed-up to add some "heritage" interest to the weekend.
"We have two new breeds this year - one we haven't seen in a long time and one totally new one," Steve Cresswell, Dubbo Show's Chief Sheep Steward, told the Daily Liberal.
"One is a wiltshire horn - they're an old breed, and a shedding breed. I don't remember seeing them there since I have been attending.
"We also have a valais blacknose, they're a long-wool breed from Switzerland originally."
Texels and wiltipolls have also been "building up their numbers" at recent shows.
"I think some of the older heritage breeds are getting a bit more popular with the hobby farmers," Mr Cresswell said.
The Dubbo Show incorporates the NSW Sheep Show, making it the biggest sheep show in NSW.
The event is a feat to put together, with 600 sheep from 62 studs set to compete. It takes the stewards over a week to set-up the sheep section, which requires a separate pen for each animal.
People come from around the country to compete with their sheep at the Dubbo Show. This year, entrants are coming the NSW Central Tablelands and Riverina, as well as from Queensland and Victoria.
A number of local schools will be competing in the hotly-contested Young Judges competition on the Sunday.
"That involves judging and handling, [from ages] 10 to 25. They judge merinos and meat breeds, and have a sheep handling competition. We can have 100-plus young judges," Mr Cresswell said.
"It's a good learning experience for the younger ones to learn how to show sheep and handle them and judge them as well."
Mr Cresswell is a third-generation sheep breeder and began exhibiting at the Dubbo Show in 2002. He breeds white dorper sheep at his Annalara White Dorper Stud on his property, Dungary, in Dubbo.
Mr Cresswell produces sheep for commercial and stud use, and runs around 500 to 600 stud ewes as well as 1500 commercial ewes.
"We went into them in 1998 because we needed alternatively-wooled sheep because we had a rough trot through the 1990s with wool prices and what not. We came across these [sheep] and they blew us away and we stuck with them ever since. They just do so well," Mr Cresswell said.
He said the Dubbo Show was "a great opportunity for everyone rural to come and see what sheep are on display - particularly guys within the sheep industry".
"We are right on the doorstep - Dubbo is a central area to the big sheep industry," Mr Cresswell said.
"And to any outsiders and visitors, they won't be disappointed. There's different breeds to look at, and different types of sheep within the breeds. It's the main exhibition for sheep in NSW."
The Dubbo Show 2023 celebrates 150 years, and will take place from Friday, May 19 until Sunday, May 21. Find out more at www.dubboshow.org/dubbo-show
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
