It was ironic when a slightly-soggy letter embossed with the Clarence House logo turned up in the letterbox of a merino farm north of Dubbo during what was one of the worst droughts on record.
A small rain shower at Don Mudford's Collie wool farm had dampened the letter which, much to its recipients' surprise, was from Prince Charles, who was writing to express his sympathy about the plight of the wool-growing industry in Australia during the drought.
The letter, which arrived in October 2018, stated Prince Charles was "greatly saddened" to witness one of Australian merino's most successful seasons in recent years being "marred by" the drought.
He expressed, as a sheep farmer himself, he could not "begin to imagine the anguish" those affected by the "climatic tragedy" must be facing.
Prince Charles wrote, "as you continue to cope with such challenging conditions, particularly feeding livestock in the more remote areas, I wanted you to know that you are very much in my thoughts at this difficult time."
The then Prince promised to continue his campaign for the wool-growing industry, "not only throughout these difficult times but, perhaps more important, in the future when the growing conditions return to normal".
"Meanwhile, I am praying for the heavens to open and send you all my kindest and most sympathetic wishes," Prince Charles wrote.
Mr Mudford, owner of Parkdale SRS Poll Merino Stud, told the Daily Liberal it was "certainly a hard time" back then and "any recognition from people of authority was very warmly appreciated".
Speaking with the Liberal the week before Prince Charles was due to be crowned King, Mr Mudford said the drought "still hurts" after things became "worse" in 2019.
"But we've had three good seasons, which has helped immensely," Mr Mudford said.
"Last year was too wet and the paddocks set very hard from December and it has restricted plant growth still today. It's been difficult, [but] we plough on.
"We just hope we're not heading back into another dry time now. That's probably the most concerning at the moment."
The farmer has planted 320,000 saltbush plants over the last five years, trying to prepare his land for the next drought.
Last year, 50,000 plants were put into the ground but they haven't grown much because of the "cold, wet winter," Mr Mudford said.
Parkdale runs 20,000 merino sheep and 100 cattle across two farms at Collie and Bourke. The family operation breeds its merinos using 'soft rolling skin' selection principles which it claims are more ethical and sustainable and make sheep resistant to flystrike.
When asked what his message would be for the newly-crowned King Charles, Mr Mudford said the King ought to know about the work he and other growers were doing to breed flystrike-resistant sheep in Australia.
"He needs to know that there is a way forward for the merino industry to breed sheep that don't require mulesing," Mr Mudford said.
"Being a person who values edible welfare and environmental protection - because I know he's big on those things - he needs to be aware that there are a group of farmers in Australia breeding merino sheep that are highly blowfly resistant and don't require mulesing and he would not know that's the case because his information source wouldn't be grasping on the good work that the limited number of people have accomplished in Australia.
"They still produce more wool and more lambs that are naturally healthier."
He said commercial growers that mules their sheep "need to continually go back to their retailers and purchase more blowfly preventative chemicals".
"Growers that are revisiting this old technique [of breeding flystrike-resistant sheep] are still going back to their retailers but they're purchasing fencing material and building products to improve their farms, while traditionally-classed merino owners are buying chemicals that could affect their own health," Mr Mudford said.
There is a well-established debate in Australia between those who support mulesing sheep and those who do not. Mr Mudford stands by his way of doing things, and became emotional when chatting with the Liberal about his reasoning.
Mr Mudford said of King Charles: "If he's a King for all, he should know about this information."
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
