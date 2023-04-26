Daily Liberal
RSCPA officer finds dog in 'emaciated' condition at Central West property

Updated April 26 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 3:29pm
File picture.
A woman has been fined $900 and ordered to pay $1000 in compensation after a crossbred dog, weighing just 12.9 kilograms, was seized by an RSPCA officer from her backyard last December.

