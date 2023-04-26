Three nights, massive laughs.
That's what is happening currently as Carl Barron performs at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre.
The first of his shows was Wednesday, with Thursday and Friday shows to follow.
Barron has top-rating in comedy shows in Australia and overseas, with a meteoric rise to fame since receiving the 1993 Comic of the Year and Best Up and Coming Talent of the Year double whammy award.
Barron's managing agency, Sydney's AList Entertainment promotes him as their "extremely popular and gifted comedian" from a stable of Aussie stand-up comedy talents.
He's performed throughout the major cities and towns across the country, and overseas Barron is selling blockbuster stand-ups in New York, Los Angeles, London, South Africa, Auckland, Ireland, Singapore, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and Edinburgh.
Fans of comedy shows can't get enough of his shows, his DVDs such as Carl Barron Live, are one of the top five best-sellers, not seen before in Australia's retail industry, AList Entertainment said.
The shows at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, Carl Barron - Skating Rink for Flies, are sell-outs.
In his Dubbo shows, Barron is telling his own story as a young boy who once asked his teacher how ants, the insect, feel, and having received no answer from his teacher, Barron says he still wants to know.
Relentless Barron now all grown up and successful in his field of dreams will tell his Dubbo audience what he did to know about ants' feelings, so get ready for that hilarious revelations.
I began my news reporting days in western and inner west Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom. Telling all sorts of stories about people, places and events is my daily preoccupation so email me at elizabeth.frias@austcommunitymedia.com.au and I'll be in touch!
