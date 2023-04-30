Veronica Trudgett was just eight-years-old when she won an international art award in Norway, and since then her love for art has continued to grow and blossom.
"I have always loved art and I guess I had a natural ability for drawing and design," she told the Daily Liberal.
Now, Ms Trudgett has created 'Veronica Trudgett Designs' where she hand paints and designs clothing, shoes, hats, sculptured glasses and more.
But it took a long time for Ms Trudgett to get to this stage.
While working at a school she started an art club during her lunch breaks so she could help kids who weren't strong academically or on the sporting field.
"It was so they had something to be proud of and they could get a sense of achievement," she said.
Building from this, the school allowed Ms Trudgett to run an art program so every child could receive art lessons once a week.
"We maintained a specialist art program every Friday afternoon for those children who had shown an ability in art," she said.
To give the students even more opportunities she took them out on pottery trips, helped them paint telegraph poles as well as create a mural for the local shopping centre and much more.
She also taught an adult art class through TAFE NSW as well as Indigenous student programs and a learning program for the gifted and talented.
"I was extremely honoured to be awarded two cultural awards on Australia Day for my work with the arts and a Citizen of the Year award for my work with children, running craft market events and the local show," she said.
The same year that was shaping up to be one of Ms Trudgett's best, took a turn when she intervened in a school yard fight and ended up airlifted out of work.
"I was given three litres of blood that I had lost from receiving blows to my stomach that caused my fibroids [benign tumours], that I didn't even know I had, to rupture," she said.
She spent the next two weeks in hospital.
"That resulted in post traumatic stress disorder, and then in the next few months I had to have a hysterectomy and my organs had congealed together from all the blood," she said.
Two months after this ordeal Ms Trudgett was diagnosed with cancer.
"I had a large tumour which wasn't operable and was very aggressive," she said.
As Ms Trudgett underwent chemotherapy, the doctors were surprised to see it had reduced the tumour to a size that could be removed, as well as several lymph nodes.
"While this was going on I also went through a divorce," she said.
To recover both physically and mentally, Ms Trudgett volunteered at a mental health hospital to chat and play chess with patients.
Years later she met her now husband and moved to Dubbo, but unfortunately the cancer returned with a tumour in her throat which resulted in having half of her thyroid removed.
This was when Ms Trudgett decided to use her art and craft skills to try and make an income, creating 'Veronica Trudgett Designs'.
She quickly joined the Dubbo Rotunda Markets which helped kick start her art sales and this next journey.
"During COVID-19 when the markets were closed I joined 'One Day Closer to Rain, Rural Craft'," she said.
It is a website that a group of women run for free, not charging commission to sellers, but they have a rule - all the products you have to make yourself.
"I cannot praise them enough for what they have done for me and other art and crafts people," she said.
"This is when I came up with the idea to paint boots and hats as they were a product I could sell online and post.
"I could not find anyone else in Australia doing this so I thought it would be a viable idea and I loved the idea of creating an individual piece of art that was wearable and practical."
Everything Ms Trudgett makes is handmade, which means that no two items end up the same.
"I am lucky enough to be able to draw directly onto the boots, hats and glasses, then I use a variety of paints, finishes and sealers," she said.
"A single pair of boots can take up to a week to finish depending on the design and I only redraw designs when planning a design to cut for screen printing, while in my resin work I like to use real Australian native plants."
Items Ms Trudgett creates include:
"I love doing designs that are from the Australian bush or relatable to an individual person so they mean something personal to them," she said.
"I painted a pair of boots for a wonderful nurse in the Northern Territory and she was so inspiring with the work she does that I sent a box of my items up for her to give out to some children in the community to brighten their day.
"I love that art can bring a smile and make someone's day a little brighter."
Ms Trudgett said she would not be able to do any of this without the support of her husband who becomes her "roadie" on market days or her daughter Victoria who also had a hand in designing her logo.
"I would also like to thank my very supportive and amazing friends, as well as the customers that I have built up," she said.
"I would like to thank Thomas, the manager at Best and Less as he has been amazing getting all my stock for screen-printing and also gives us our space at the markets."
If you want to check out more of Veronica Trudgett designs you can find her at her Facebook page here.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
