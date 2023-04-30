Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Dubbo artist Veronica Trudgett designs everything from boots to hats to glasses

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated April 30 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Veronica Trudgett showcasing some of her works that she has created. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Veronica Trudgett showcasing some of her works that she has created. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Veronica Trudgett was just eight-years-old when she won an international art award in Norway, and since then her love for art has continued to grow and blossom.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.