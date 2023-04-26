Noel Stoddard, a beloved school bus driver and the operator of a local jumping castle hire business, was rendered unable to work after a freak accident left him partially blind.
Now, family friends have organised a fundraiser and family fun day to help get Mr Stoddard and his family back on their feet.
"Noel's the kind of person who would do anything to help anyone else in the community and not the kind of person who asks for help," said Amber Ryan, a family friend who started the fundraiser.
"Noel is always out and about and for him to be hurt the way he is, it's not the Noel that we know. We want to help him get back up and get life as normal as possible."
The family's ordeal started in February when Mr Stoddard's wife Samantha was in recovery for a hysterectomy.
While she was on bed rest and out of work, Mr Stoddard was working his day job and running the family business Dubbo Jumping Castles and Party Hire all while looking after his wife and kids.
On February 26, Mr Stoddard was working on his truck on his property when a freak accident occurred, leaving him with skull fractures and a bleed on the brain. He was airlifted to Westmead Hospital - four hours away from Dubbo - leaving the family with no income.
When Ms Ryan got a call from Ms Stoddard sharing the news she was in disbelief. Her son was doing a job with Mr Stoddard just the day prior.
"It goes to show life as you know it can change in the blink of an eye," she said.
Mr Stoddard was able to return home to Dubbo from hospital in March and continues on his journey towards recovery. The swelling of his brain has reduced, the bleed on the brain has stopped and his fractures are "healing nicely".
However, Mr Stoddard's eyesight is still limited making it impossible for him to work his day job and run his business as he is unable to drive. Mr Stoddard cannot close his left eyelid and there is still a risk of blindness, his doctors say.
Fortunately, his family has stepped up to help keep the business running.
"Sam and Noel had to put the jumping castle business on hold because Noel was the main one doing the jumping castles. So his son-in-law is helping out with the business here and there to try and get some funds coming in," she said.
"The whole family has had to come together to keep it going."
So far, generous locals have donated almost $2,200 to the GoFundMe Ms Ryan set up with the help of another family friend Natalie Marchant.
Ms Ryan says money raised from the fundraiser will go towards the family's bills and ongoing medical expenses.
"They've been selling a lot of their stuff from home to try and raise funds to cover Noel's medical expenses - and that's sad to see," Ms Ryan said.
"But they're in a tight spot. Sam's doing a TAFE course so she can only work two or three days a week and Centrelink isn't giving them any payments.
"This'll help their medical expenses, their mortgage, their bills and insurance for their jumping castle business.
"Any donation will help - big or small. We're just trying to raise as much as we can."
Ms Ryan and Ms Marchant have also planned a family fun day for the cause at the Garden Hotel on Saturday, May 13. There will be face painting, hair colouring and braiding, raffles, live music, games and - of course - a jumping castle.
"It's just a way for everyone to get together and support the family," she said.
