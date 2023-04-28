Daily Liberal
Meet the Locals

Retiring navy serviceman Ken O'Connor marches in his last in-uniform Anzac Day parade in Dubbo

AH
By Allison Hore
April 28 2023 - 3:00pm
Ken O'Connor has marched in uniform on Anzac Day for 45 years. This year was his last before he retires. Picture by Belinda Soole
Anzac Day is always an important day for Dubbo's Ken O'Connor, but this year was especially significant. After over four decades serving in the navy, this Anzac Day year was his last one in uniform.

