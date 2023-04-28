Anzac Day is always an important day for Dubbo's Ken O'Connor, but this year was especially significant. After over four decades serving in the navy, this Anzac Day year was his last one in uniform.
Mr O'Connor joined the navy in September 1977 and, after 23 years in full-time service and 23 years in the reserves, he's due to retire in August.
"I'll be 65 when I retire, so I've spent virtually all of my working life in the Defence Force and I've enjoyed every minute," he said.
"As a boy I'd been in uniform as a scout and when I left school I didn't want a job where I was sitting in an office. I started a job as a cadet accountant and it wasn't for me, I wanted to be outdoors.
"So I applied for both the army and the navy. And in the end the navy phone call came in the morning and the army telegram came in the afternoon. I actually had to wait for three months for the job I wanted as a radar plotter and I was happy to wait."
Mr O'Connor's first trip to sea was to Macquarie Island, a UNESCO world heritage listed island halfway between Tasmania's southernmost point and Antarctica, home to only a colony of penguins and a scientific research station.
"[We went there] to go and rescue a scientist who had fallen down a cliff. I was on a DDG and in those days the DDGs didn't have landing platforms like we do now, so we had to build a helicopter platform for the helicopter they had," he said.
"So the helicopter landed on us and I got chosen - or as we say "voluntold" - to hold it down. So it's minus five degrees, and by the time we had air flow coming down minus 20, and we had to hang on - I was wearing everything I could think to wear to stay warm.
"The night before the trip I snuck home to mum and dad's and I borrowed dad's long johns and I'm so glad I did, it was absolutely frigid."
Although he didn't get to set foot on the island, just seeing a part of the world that so few people have been able to visit was an "amazing experience", he said.
"That was my first trip to sea and I still remember I had one of the young guys who'd been two classes in front of mine turn around to me and he said 'you're not going to get seasick' and that's the end of that," he laughed.
"And I've never been seasick since then. I've been sick at sea, but not seasick."
It wasn't all smooth sailing though. When Mr O'Connor joined the navy, Australia's troops had only just come back from Vietnam a few years prior.
"When everyone wasn't taking what we were doing correctly - I always thought, you've never actually been under fire, you've never been on the gunline, you've never done that. But this is what really happens, and it stuck in my head the whole time," he said.
"I have a brother-in-law who was a Vietnam vet, he was in the army, and he used to tell me stories about what it was like. It was the kind of thing you look at and wonder if you could do it."
The late 70s and early 80s also saw a reawakening of Cold War tensions and conflicts.
"We had Russian planes flying over us every Wednesday and Russian carriers around us and cruisers chasing us," he said.
"It was such a tense time. But I do laugh sometimes, because I remember we had R&R at a place called the Seychelles and we Aussies showed up in our shorts and our shirts and the Russians were half a kilometre down the road going to shore in their uniforms."
"We thought, 'wow, aren't we lucky'."
This year, Mr O'Connor marched down Macquarie Street in Dubbo's Anzac Day parade as part of the contingent of current servicepersons. This is the 45th and last time he's marched in uniform.
"My first Anzac Day was in Sydney in 1978, in the days of the big marches down George Street - as a young sailor, 20 years old, you're in a form squad with all your shipmates and everyone's clapping for you and you feel 'wow, this is what being a defence member is all about'," he said.
"The crowds were there to cheer for us but we were all there to respect the fallen. Some of those people who were standing there clapping have been through or know what we're going through.
"One year I did an Anzac Day in Vietnam. It was the first time a ship had ever been back since the Vietnam war and it was quite an interesting experience."
Mr O'Connor will still attend Anzac Day services after his retirement - but he's looking forward to being able to do it from the comfort of the shaded spectator's area.
He said it will be a chance to remember the friends who he's lost and to keep their stories alive.
"I've lost friends over the years - only one to suicide - but the rest are people who have done their time and moved on. I'm the last of my intake still in the navy from when I joined in '77," he said.
"My wife keeps telling me I should write a book so my grandson can actually have all the information there about what goes on."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.