Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Mice, rats increasing in Dubbo and surrounds - baits, traps selling fast

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
April 27 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More rats and mice have been breeding around the edges of Dubbo and making their way into houses and businesses, but it's not a cause for "panic stations" yet, according to a pest management expert.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.