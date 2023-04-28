A bigger show for a growing population.
That's what is happening at Wellington in the coming weeks.
This year's show - the 147th for the town - will be unlike any other, with events being held across two days and a huge amount of attractions for young and old.
On the main day, May 13, visitors will see and experience a much bigger and exciting showcase of annual attractions introduced, Wellington Show Society secretary Jan Wightley said.
The society coined 'Celebrating Rural Life' to be sparingly reflected in the displays on arts and crafts, school exhibits, and photography competitions, receiving generous sponsorship from the Grand Hotel owners who welcomed the idea, Mrs Wightley said.
The Wellington Young Woman of the Year prize will again be one of the most-anticipated aspects of the show while there will also be Teenage Showgirl, Junior Showperson, and Tiny Tots.
The Tiny Tot competition has received dozens of entries from thrilled parents of children aged 18 months to five years old and it will feature a smart casual dress code.
"The kids will be coming with their parents all dressed up and they don't need to say much when the jocks ask them as some might be shy but others love to talk about the nursery animals they love to see," Mrs Wightley said.
The Teenage Showgirl and Young Woman of the Year was once known as Miss Showgirl but was changed by the Royal Agriculture Society so resonated more with the contemporary young woman and the community.
"Some rules are still the same because we aimed for the Young Woman of the Year to reflect on being our rural ambassador so she must have sufficient knowledge about what's happening in our town and general knowledge in many areas of life," Mrs Wightley said.
"The age for entrants remained from 18 to 24 years and they can be married, so we are excited about these changes we started last year.
"It doesn't mean so much to us personally, but for us, if you're a young woman, you're a young woman."
Amelia Bryant, the organiser of this year's Wellington Young Woman competition, was the last Miss Showgirl title holder in the 2021 show before the rules were changed.
The winners in the four categories will be announced at 11am as part of the show's official opening on Saturday.
Last year's Wellington Young Woman of the Year winner was Kate Jeffery who will bestow the sash to this year's winner from among the entrants whose names will be announced later this week.
The day before the main show, on Friday, May 12, the society is holding the Local Horse Events Day to parade prized horses and ponies by horse owners who reside within 40 kilometres outside of the town to showcase their prized horses and compete in equestrian events.
Mrs Wightley said they had drawn up fresh ideas to make the show attractive as their population has grown since its biggest employer, the Wellington Correctional Centre, was opened in 2007.
Aside from the jail operated by the NSW government, the construction of solar and wind farms for the Renewable Energy Zone provided locals with ample jobs magnetising families from afar to relocate for employment.
Those industries propelled businesses to grow along with tourism activities, making the town more visible on the map so the society keeps up by bringing in attractions for the town's annual showcase that won't disappoint, she said.
"Our population has been more since the jail was built, and many are working at the jail, the solar and wind farms also added more employment opportunities for locals," Mrs Wightly said.
"Our rural scene hasn't changed much, our farmers are still working on the land, and we're still an agricultural hub producing grains, cattle, and sheep but attracting more residents, visitors, and businesses recently.
"We have more visitors heading out to the Wellington Caves, Burrendong Dam, the museum and attending various cultural events such as the annual Eisteddfod Festival and horse races."
On show day, entertainment features include Eljay's Junkyard Action Show, Pooka the Clown, Country Fun Challenge, Woodchopping, Animal Nursery, and K9 Dog Team.
The Wellington Town Band and crooner Nigel Stanley will be playing music with other entertainers as visitors stroll at the showground enjoying the sideshows, show bags, rides, produce stalls and an array of delectable gourmet foods from the region's artisan foodies.
Spectacular fireworks will culminate in the show at 7pm. To find out more about the Wellington Show and competitions, click here.
I began my news reporting days in western and inner west Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom. Telling all sorts of stories about people, places and events is my daily preoccupation so email me at elizabeth.frias@austcommunitymedia.com.au and I'll be in touch!
