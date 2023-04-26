Daily Liberal
Open casting call in Trangie for award-winning ABC drama Total Control

By Allison Hore
Updated April 26 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 2:00pm
Deborah Mailmain and Rachel Griffiths star in the ABC political drama which will soon be filming in Trangie. Picture supplied
Ever fancied seeing yourself on the small screen? If you're in Trangie, you may be in luck!

