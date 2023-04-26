Ever fancied seeing yourself on the small screen? If you're in Trangie, you may be in luck!
Next month, award-winning ABC political drama series Total Control is coming to Trangie to film for an upcoming season and they're searching for local actors and extras to be involved in the shoot.
The first season of Total Control follows the story of Alex Irving - played by Bidjara actress Deborah Mailman - who was thrust into the national limelight after her stand-off against a shooter.
Seeing Alex's heroism as a potential political gold-mine, Australia's embattled Prime Minister Rachel Anderson - played by Rachel Griffiths - invites her to join the party and join a casual vacancy in the senate.
The show was renewed for a third season late last year and filming has already begun in Canberra. And, soon, Trangie locals will have the opportunity to make their own mark bon the series with filming in the town beginning in May.
Producers will be hosting open casting sessions at the Trangie Soldiers' Memorial Hall this Thursday, April 27 from 9am to 5pm and Friday, April 28 from 9am to 12pm.
No application or sign ups are necessary, those interested should just show up on the day.
There will be a few minor speaking roles available as well as more than 50 roles for extras. All roles will be paid, with extras earning $200 a day and speaking roles earning $600 a day.
Anyone between the ages of 18 and 80 are encouraged to audition.
"This is a great opportunity for anyone who wants to see what a TV shoot is like, get paid and have fun," producers said.
Successful applicants will need to be available for filming in Trangie between Monday, May 29 to Friday, June 9.
People looking for more information about the opportunity can contact casting director Anousha on azarkesh@iprimus.com.au or come along to one of the open casting sessions.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
