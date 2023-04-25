The sound of the bugle during 'The Last Post' always hits me in the heart.
I have long stopped trying to fight the tear that rolls down my cheek as that melody drifts across the air on Anzac Day.
The emotion may be due to the melody representing, for me, so many who died so I could stand on a lovely autumn day and admire the colours of the leaves without fear.
The Anzac Day march and service always fill me with pride and a sense of profound sadness that flows through my body for most of the morning.
Children marching, relatives wearing medals for those who could not march, crowds of people, families, young and old saying 'thank you' to those who served.
That fills me with pride; I can't say why. It just does.
Gallipoli was part of the war that was supposed to end all wars.
It was a war that was devastating in regard to the lives lost on both sides of the conflict.
That is what fills me with sadness, and I can easily acknowledge that.
On Anzac Day, you will hear the words echoed across our city, from the president of the RSL Sub-Branch, the Mayor, and visiting dignitaries but mostly from returned diggers, that war should be commemorated, not celebrated. When I hear those words at past Anzac Day ceremonies, I usually see the nods of agreement from the gathered crowd.
That fills me with hope. I hope the sacrifice those diggers made when they landed in Gallipoli was not in vain.
In the years since Gallipoli, our leaders have still sent young men and women to war, but it wasn't until Vietnam that the majority of society protested and called for a better way to solve the world's problems.
Half a century on from the Vietnam War, Launceston resident and Vietnam veteran Terry Holmes recalled his time in service as something he "had to do." Those words make me extremely sad and a bit cranky.
Presidents and Prime Ministers appear to have not paid attention to the main lesson from Gallipoli and Vietnam. War is futile, and violence achieves nothing.
As the bugle sounds the Last Post on Anzac Day, lest we forget.....
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
