This is not where Dubbo FC wanted to be.
All throughout pre-season Scott Fox pushed the message of starting matches and starting the 2023 Western Premier League well.
After two rounds, the Bulls are sitting second-from-bottom with just one point to their name.
It's by no means panic stations for the men in orange but it's nonetheless frustrating for a side which has made a habit of having to play catch-up.
"It's not where we want to be with one point from a potential six," Fox said.
"It's definitely not what we wanted but it is what it is and we can take some solace from the fact we start from this position every year and seem to go alright.
"Hopefully it's just a bad trait of ours."
The Bulls head into a round three derby clash with Orana Spurs after two frustrating performances.
They started the season with a 2-0 loss to an impressive Panorama FC side which had quickly stamped its authority on the competition early.
That result was followed by a dramatic 1-all draw with Barnstoneworth in Orange last Saturday.
Once again, Bulls faltered early and Barnies scored inside the opening minute before a second yellow card for Toby Spora within the first 20 minutes made things go from bad to worse.
"It was an extremely poor start," Fox lamented.
"All pre-season we really wanted to have a fast start to the season and find our groove early and it hasn't been the case.
"Sunday was the same. I think the first three times we had the ball we gave it back to them within two or three passes and they scored as the clock ticked over to 60 seconds.
"That put us on the back foot and then we had a man sent off so from there it was a backs-against-the-wall game."
With a number of midfielders also unavailable for the match and Dom Ambler missing due to a nasty eye injury suffered in round one, Fox and some of the older heads had to pull the jerseys back on at Orange.
The coach rallied his troops and things were looking for more positive in the second half after captain Gareth Williams found the back of the net to level things up.
But in the final stages there was a second yellow for Jake Veech left the visitors playing just nine-against-eleven.
There's a heap of positives but I thought we had it in us to start better.- Scott Fox
Bulls managed to hold on for a point, which was pleasing for Fox, ahead of Saturday's clash with Spurs at No. 1 Oval.
"There's a heap of positives but I thought we had it in us to start better," Fox said, before being asked how important round three now becomes.
"I don't think it's any more important than we thought it was two weeks ago.
"The goal at the start of the year was to finish as high as we can and win the comp is always the goal.
"Being such a close comp and having eight teams and three miss out on finals, points are vital against every team.
"One-from-six is not ideal and if we were to go one-from-nine with a loss on the weekend we're still far from out of it.
"It's not the be all and end all if we do lose this early in the season but it's not ideal.
"Given we've got four or five new players in the squad, as long as the boys keep improving each week I think we'll do enough to sneak into that five even if results were to go against us in the next three or four games."
Spurs head into the weekend's derby having followed a round one win over defending premiers Orange Waratahs with a loss at Bathurst.
Spurs were beaten 3-1 by Bathurst 75 while the third of the Dubbo sides in the competition, Macquarie United, was beaten 2-0 by Waratahs.
Macquarie United is also back at home in round three and will take on Panorama in the first match during a No. 1 Oval double-header.
That match starts at 4pm on Saturday.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
