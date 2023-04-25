Dubbo Fringe Festival is a prime opportunity for local up-and-coming artists to hone their talents on the stage - however none from Dubbo will be performing this year.
But that doesn't make the line-up any less entertaining, with comedians, musical theatre, circus performers and more to descend on Dubbo for the bush festival.
Festival Director Phillip Aughey - who also manages the Newcastle Fringe - had hoped some Dubbo locals would put their hands up to perform this year.
"The Dubbo Fringe is a tool for artists in regional districts to launch their careers. Not only does participating give the thrill of performing but also is great experience in producing a show, meeting other artists and gaining experience," Mr Aughey told the Daily Liberal.
This year's festival line-up is packed with artists both new and experienced honing their craft with new - and sometimes experimental - shows.
Tasmanian comedian Stan Walter will be performing alongside fellow comedian Raj Chopra in Laugh If You Can. Both have recently performed at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.
Mr Walter has been performing comedy on stage for a year, and said fringe shows like Dubbo were necessary for new artists.
"The more stage time, the better, and coming from Hobart there's very limited stage time," he told the Liberal.
"At first I found it very hard to get up there for practice and to refine the stuff I'm doing, hence the travelling and these types of events to expand my ability and talent and local people can jump up and have a go.
"Without these small festivals you wouldn't have the bigger names - because that's where they started."
Mr Walter said "you never know what I'll say when I have a microphone in my hand". Audiences can look forward to stories about his upbringing in Canberra, as well as stories from his history in the army.
"I don't know if my family are a traditional family or a full-blown crazy family," he said.
He emphasised the need to laugh - particularly in today's age: "Everyone needs to laugh - everyone takes things too seriously now."
Heidi Hillier of the Illawarra region in NSW will be performing her cabaret act Flutter, which has been described as "ruthless undercover cabaret fun".
She said fringe festivals bring artists to the regions and allow audiences to see something new.
"When you have a fringe festival you get to perfect your work and refine it until it becomes - fingers crossed - fabulous before it goes onto big stages," she told the Liberal.
She said the festival would provide an opportunity to show her work "to new audiences and hopefully those audiences get something from it too. It's fresh work, new and cutting-edge stuff".
In Flutter, Ms Hillier, known as Heidi Hoops, stars as Ivy Amore, a heartbreaker and international woman of mystery who is on tour and looking for "love".
IN OTHER NEWS
Working undercover as a circus cabaret artist, and in her pursuit of true love, she seduces with mysterious rings and spinning hoops, thrills with whip-cracks, and charms with witty one-liners.
The Dubbo Fringe Festival will take place over four nights from Thursday, April 27 to Sunday, April 30, at various venues including the Dubbo RSL and the Western Plains Cultural Centre. Check out the full line-up and book your tickets at bushfringes.com.au/dubbo
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.