Daily Liberal
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

Tickets available for Dubbo Fringe Festival 2023 at Dubbo RSL, Western Plains Cultural Centre

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated April 25 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Walter and Heidi "Hoops" Hillier will be performing at the Dubbo Fringe Festival 2023. Picture supplied (left) and by Nina Kourea
Stan Walter and Heidi "Hoops" Hillier will be performing at the Dubbo Fringe Festival 2023. Picture supplied (left) and by Nina Kourea

Dubbo Fringe Festival is a prime opportunity for local up-and-coming artists to hone their talents on the stage - however none from Dubbo will be performing this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.