Dubbo basketballers star as Western Region enjoys Academy Games success

Nick Guthrie
Nick Guthrie
Updated April 25 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 11:00am
The WRAS players to earn All-Star selection were (from left) Lochy Nolan, Cooper Crowe, Cohen Weir, Tully Pickering, Jazzy Gordon, Millie Sutcliffe, Kiata McKeown. Picture supplied
A dominant campaign from the Western girls highlighted another fantastic Academy Games for the region's rising stars.

