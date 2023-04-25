Daily Liberal
Free Dubbo event to help recognise and address signs of violent extremism

Bageshri Savyasachi
Bageshri Savyasachi
April 26 2023 - 4:30am
Heather Jackson, the director of the Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) Engagement Support Unit in the Department of Communities and Justice, will be speaking in Dubbo.
The Department of Communities and Justice will host an awareness event in Dubbo to help the community understand and take action against the risk of violent extremism.

