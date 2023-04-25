The Department of Communities and Justice will host an awareness event in Dubbo to help the community understand and take action against the risk of violent extremism.
"What we're seeing at the moment is, unfortunately, the cohort of vulnerable people is getting younger in age," Heather Jackson, the department's director of the countering violent extremism engagement and support unit, said.
She expressed concern over children aged 12-15 engaging in extremism on the internet.
"We're seeing more people in the regions are engaged in what we're being detected by law enforcement engaging in vulnerabilities to violent extremism, particularly online," Ms Jackson said.
She said the unit observed an increase in online grooming, a common factor in child predatory offences, where people manipulated children in spaces like gaming arenas.
The 'Step Together' event aims to highlight how people become susceptible to going down the "rabbit hole" of engaging in violent extremism whether it's inciting, supporting, funding, or repeating messages harmful to the general community and specific groups.
The presentation is free and will be held on April 27 between 11am and 1pm at the Western Plains Cultural Centre.
Ms Jackson said people at risk of engaging in violent extremist content were those who felt isolated, powerless and were victims of bullying in their personal life.
"They sort of [take on] that online sort of agenda and fuelled [by] what they're frustrated about... through this violent extremism and ideology," she said.
"When we do community engagement events, it's making sure that if people come across or have someone that's vulnerable to violent extremism, they know where they can go to safely for advice, for referrals, and for some practical assistance."
Visit steptogether.nsw.gov.au for more information.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
