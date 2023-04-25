The connection of migrants and Indigenous cultures in the Dubbo region will be the highlight of next months vibrant multicultural festival.
The free festival will be held on Saturday, May 27 from 5pm at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, Dubbo Connecting Community Services (DCCS) migrant support officer Khaled Taleb said.
The DCCS has been tapped to organise the event and Mr Taleb said they are extending the invitation to all migrants and Indigenous residents around the region to come along and enjoy a catch up with each other.
The festival, themed 'Connecting Cultures Night' is being held through a $9,000 grant under the NSW government's Stronger Together Festival and Events Grants program.
"It's such a pleasure to receive this funding that will help us deliver our multicultural event to celebrate our rich cultural diversity in Dubbo and beyond," Mr Taleb, a migrant from Lebanon, said.
"This festival will build a bridge that allows people from different cultures to communicate, meet new friends, understand each other, and share experiences.
"We hope to make this event a memorable experience for everyone involved."
The program for the night includes a film showing being organised by the Orana Residents of Indian Subcontinent Heritage, as well as a presentation of appreciation awards, and gift-giving of vouchers donated by the business community.
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said the region has a strong and continuously growing multicultural community and would come together to share their cultures and experiences in a colourful event for all to see.
"There's a growing Culturally and Linguistically Diverse community in our region, and it's fantastic to see another opportunity for people of all cultures to come together and celebrate multiculturalism within our electorate," Mr Saunders said.
"This event will shorten the distance between cultures and give people from different backgrounds the opportunity to exchange their culture and experience with others."
For more details about Connecting Cultures Night at the DRTCC, contact Mr Taleb at the DCCS at (02) 6883 2300.
I began my news reporting days in western and inner west Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom. Telling all sorts of stories about people, places and events is my daily preoccupation so email me at elizabeth.frias@austcommunitymedia.com.au and I'll be in touch!
