The Dunedoo Swanettes have the honour of being the first holders of the Jessica Skinner Cup after a strong showing at the weekend's Castlereagh league tag knockout.
Having been one of the competition's top league tag sides in recent years, Dunedoo proved it will be more of the same in 2023 after winning three-from-three at the pre-season tournament at Coonamble.
The Swanettes defeated Binnaway 14-4 first-up in the preliminary round before downing Cobar 26-0 in the semi-final.
Dunedoo was forced to come from behind in the grand final clash with Narromine after the Jets shot out to a 6-0 lead early and then led by two points at half-time.
In the second stanza the pace of the Dunedoo players helped them gain the ascendency and they scored three unanswered tries to win 18-6.
In addition to winning the Castlereagh Knockout Shield for 2023, Dunedoo also became the first side to get its hand on the Jessica Skinner Challenge Cup.
It was decided the winners of the knockout would get the cup first and, ironically, Dunedoo's first defence of the silverware will be against Narromine in round six.
Making the knockout more special was the presence of Trangie's assistant coach of the Jillaroos, Skinner, who was there to present the cup to the winners.
In the Youth League round robin competition at Coonamble, Narromine finished as the winners.
The Jets have got a junior side back this year in what is a huge boost for the club and it proved it will be one to watch after winning each of its matches on Saturday.
Preliminary round
Narromine 30 defeated Gilgandra 0, Coonamble and Baradine drew 10-all (Coonamble advanced due to being the first scorer), Dunedoo 14 defeated Binnaway 4, Cobar: bye.
Consolation round
Baradine 24 defeated Gilgandra 4, Cobar 12 defeated Binnaway 8.
Consolation final
Cobar 8 defeated Baradine 4.
Semi-finals
Narromine 6 defeated Coonamble 4, Dunedoo 26 defeated Cobar 0.
Final
Dunedoo 20 defeated Narromine 4.
