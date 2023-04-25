Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Castlereagh League 2023: Dunedoo Swanettes win Castlereagh league tag knockout

By Newsroom
Updated April 25 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Dunedoo Swanettes with Jessica Skinner (back, left) after winning the cup named in her honour on Saturday. Picture by Peter Sherwood Photography
The Dunedoo Swanettes with Jessica Skinner (back, left) after winning the cup named in her honour on Saturday. Picture by Peter Sherwood Photography

The Dunedoo Swanettes have the honour of being the first holders of the Jessica Skinner Cup after a strong showing at the weekend's Castlereagh league tag knockout.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.