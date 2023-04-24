Daily Liberal
Wanted man Damien Toomey, also known as Damien Gray, known to visit Dubbo, Wellington

Updated April 24 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 4:07pm
Damien Toomey, also known as Damien Gray, 34, is wanted by police on several charges and known to frequent Orange, Dubbo and Wellington areas. Picture by Central West Police District.
Central West police are on the hunt for man wanted on multiple charges.

