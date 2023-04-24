Morning and afternoon, Saturday and Sunday.
The winter sport season was in full swing at Dubbo on the weekend.
Photographers captured moments from the Dubbo Kangaroos' men's and women's matches against Orange Emus while there was more rugby action at No. 1 Oval where the Dubbo Rhinos battered Bathurst CSU.
Rugby league took centre stage on Sunday and there's also photos from the league tag and first grade clashes between the Macquarie Raiders and Mudgee Dragons.
Each of Dubbo's three Western Premier League football sides, as well as the Dubbo CYMS rugby league teams, played away on the weekend.
Things will ramp up in the coming weeks with the AFL Central West and Dubbo netball competitions beginning while a raft of junior sports will also be kicking off.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
