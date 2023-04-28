A 26-year-old man has been sentenced after he stole valuables from a Gilgandra motel room, with the help of a co-accused.
Jacob Darcy, of Waugan Street, Gilgandra, was in custody and appeared in Dubbo Local Court by audio-visual link on Thursday, April 27.
Darcy had pleaded guilty to aggravated breaking and entering a dwelling in company and stealing as well as one count of intimidation.
Court documents state Darcy committed the offences in July last year. He broke into the motel on Castlereagh Street on July 19 between 1.22am and 1.45am. He was accompanied by another man and they both gained entry into a room occupied by a motel employee.
Darcy stole a nine carat gold necklace, a silver chain and bracelet as well as $60 cash from the victim's wallet. The victim was inside the room and witnessed the crime. He went to Gilgandra Police Station and reported the theft that evening.
Two days later, the victim was eating a meal about 5pm when he heard a knock on the door. The men who had robbed him had returned, this time with a kitchen knife.
The court heard the co-accused held the knife and asked the victim if he had any drugs. The victim immediately closed the door, locked it, and called triple zero.
When police arrived they saw a Nissan Pulsar speeding away from the motel. The vehicle was followed and the occupants, Darcy and the co-accused, were arrested.
In court, Magistrate Aaron Tang sentenced Darcy to an aggregate jail term of nine months for intimidation and aggravated breaking and entering in company. He was flagged by the court to receive drug and alcohol counselling.
Darcy received a non-parole term of five months and will be released to parole on December 20, 2022.
