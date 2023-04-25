Daily Liberal
More trees could make Macquarie-Wambuul River more resilient during floods

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated April 26 2023 - 8:46am, first published 5:00am
Phil Priest, Libby McIntyre, Annette Priest and Daryl Green of Dubbo Rivercare Group are undertaking rehabilitation works on the banks of the Macquarie River. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Phil Priest, Libby McIntyre, Annette Priest and Daryl Green of Dubbo Rivercare Group are undertaking rehabilitation works on the banks of the Macquarie River. Picture by Amy McIntyre

More nature-based rehabilitation work on the Macquarie-Wambuul River banks in Dubbo could help to mitigate erosion, judging by the results of a study performed on a waterway in the Northern Rivers region.

