"We've definitely got their number."
The Macquarie Raiders may have been beaten by Mudgee on Sunday but captain-coach Jack Kavanagh is confident his side has what it takes to topple the competition heavyweights should they meet again.
The Dragons scored a hugely entertaining 24-22 win at Apex Oval in a match which featured everything from a penalty try, to a string of potentially serious injuries, and a side storming back from an 18-0 deficit.
The visitors were able to hold off the fast-finalising Raiders, who were left to lament a poor start and a number of contentious referee decisions in the blockbuster battle.
As disappointed as he was to lose the match, Kavanagh was quick to fire shots at the Dragons post-game.
"Honestly, I feel if we got a few more of the 50-50 calls I think we would have run away with it. That's my personal opinion," he said.
"Without the injuries, we lost Aka (co-captain-coach Alex Ronayne), and starting that bad, I think we've definitely got their number."
Many have tipped the Dragons as the one to beat this season and the men in red and white are one of four sides unbeaten after the opening two rounds of the season.
Mudgee and Macquarie won't meet again in the regular season, meaning Kavanagh will have to wait until finals for the chance to get revenge.
The Raiders went into Sunday's match having impressed during a 40-point win over Orange CYMS away from home in round one but weren't able to stamp their authority early against the Dragons.
An error from the kick-off was a sign of things to come as a penalty try soon after put Mudgee on its way to an 18-0 half-time lead.
The hosts roared back in the second half, three tries in six minutes got them back within two, but the Dragons held on.
Mudgee finished as the only Group 10 winner during the second round's crossover matches.
Bathurst pair Panthers and St Pat's were beaten by Parkes and Wellington respectively while Forbes and Nyngan were too good in their matches with Orange sides CYMS and Hawks, and Dubbo CYMS crushed Lithgow 46-8.
For Panthers and Orange CYMS, it's now back-to-back losses and they have conceded a combined 186 points in those four games.
When asked about the state of the other Group 10 sides, Mudgee captain-coach Clay Priest said it was too early to be reading into many results but added the competition was an extremely even one in 2023.
"That could be a little bit of rust and a lot of those sides people say are talking about and say are struggling have got a lot of new blokes," Priest said.
"We'll see where they're all at at the back end of the season to see if they are actually threats in this competition.
"You can't look into that too much. Each team is as good as each other on their day and we just worry about us."
Dubbo CYMS, the Parkes Spacemen and the Wellington Cowboys are the other unbeaten sides after two rounds.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
