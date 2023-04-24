Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Eugowra to host bumper Mates 4 Harness Flood Relief '23 meeting

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated April 24 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Much of Eugowra was wiped out when an "inland tsunami" struck the Central West town last November, but one location which was left unscathed was the racing track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.