Markets first thing in the morning and late at night highlighted another busy weekend of events in Dubbo.
Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre was on the job both days and captured the above moments.
On Saturday, Amy was at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre for all the fun of The Beanies - Egg-Straordinary Day.
Later that evening she made her way to the showground to snap away at the popular Aussie Night Markets, which were in town for the weekend.
There was plenty happening on Sunday again and Amy captured moments from the Rotunda Markets early on.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
