Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

OUT AND ABOUT: Social photos from Dubbo on weekend of April 22/23

Nick Guthrie
AM
By Nick Guthrie, and Amy McIntyre
Updated April 24 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Markets first thing in the morning and late at night highlighted another busy weekend of events in Dubbo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

AM

Amy McIntyre

Photographer

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.