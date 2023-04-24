Dubbo's guide to Anzac Day 2023 dawn services, marches, road closures

Here is your guide to dawn services and marches planned across Dubbo this Anzac Day, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, so you can pay respect to our Diggers.
Dubbo Regional Council asks residents to bring their own water bottle and hat to local services.
Dawn service
The Dawn Service begins at 5.45am at the Cenotaph at Victoria Park on Darling Street. Darling Street between Talbragar and Wingewarra Streets will be closed from 5am to 6.30am.
March and service
The Anzac March will begin in Brisbane Street outside the Dubbo RSL. Those taking part in the march are asked to gather from 9.45am with the March beginning at 10.15am.The March will proceed to the Cenotaph at Victoria Park for the 11am Service.
Road closures*
Brisbane Street between Wingewarra Street and Serisier Street. Wingewarra Street between Darling and Brisbane Streets will be closed from 9am to 10.45am.
Wingewarra Street between Brisbane and Macquarie Street, Macquarie Street between Wingewarra and Talbragar Street will be closed from 10.15am to 11am.
Talbragar Street between Macquarie Street and Memorial Drive (Victoria Park) will be closed from 10.45am to 11.15am.
Darling Street from Talbragar to Wingewarra Street will be closed from 10.15am to 1pm during the service.
Wingewarra Street between Darling Street and Brisbane Street will be closed between 12pm and 1pm.
Dawn service
Ex-Servicemen and women will assemble at Soldiers Memorial Club at 5.45am and will march to Cameron Park for the 6am for the Dawn Service.
March and service
The Anzac March will begin from the corner of Lee and Gisborne streets. Those taking part in the March are asked to gather from 10.25am with the March beginning at 10.45am. The march will proceed to the Cenotaph at Cameron Park for the 10.55am Service.
Dusk service
The dusk service will commence at Cameron Park at 3.10pm.
Road closures*
Mitchell Highway between Nanima Crescent and Lee Street and between Maughan and Whiteley Streets from 10.45am to 11am, with detour via Arthur, Warne, Percy and Whiteley Streets.
Stuart Town: 11am - 12.30pm
Road Closures* - Molong Street, between the Burrendong Way (Alexander Street) and Bell Street from 8am to 2.30pm, with a detour of Molong Street via Burrendong Way and Bell Street.
Mumbil: 9am - 10am
Eumungerie: 10:30am - 11:30am
Gollan: 11am - 12pm
Geurie: 9am - 10am
*Motorists are advised that those vehicles parked within the nominated street will not be able to be moved until the road is opened.
