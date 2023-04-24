Three ancestor of Dubbo Fire and Rescue commander Stephen Knight are among the war heroes whose courage he will honour and lovingly remember on this year's Anzac Day.
As thousands of Australians paid the ultimate price in global conflicts, Mr Knight said we should also honour those currently serving here and abroad because they vigilantly keep our communities safe.
"I am so proud and pleased to see many people, especially young people, turning up at the dawn service to thank them," he said.
"We ought to be thankful there isn't a conflict here in our country today but those who have joined up the service who are the new soldiers we have today also deserve the march."
Across the 18 fire and rescue stations in the Orana region, Mr Knight said officers would be marching for past and present heroes.
Both of Mr Knight's grandfathers served during World War 2, while his mother's uncle, Jim Gibson, served at Gallipoli during World War 1.
Mr Knight kindly shared the family's memorabilia, including the rare photographs his pop Les Gibson took and kept while fighting in Egypt and Tobruk.
"Les was only 39 when he was called to serve first in 1939 for the 9th Squadron attached to the British Air Force and one of the Rats of Tobruk," he explained.
"He took a lot of photos so we've collected them in albums because they are our remembrances of him and his mates, these photographs are historic, being prisoners of war living in caves in Tobruk.
"My mother was a child and remembers Les bringing her to school the day he left for the war, took her over the fence at the school, and left.
"My mother cried all day because she never knew if she'd see him again."
Mr Knight's other grandfather, Neville Knight, enlisted in the Royal Australian Air Force, was sent to Papua New Guinea and earned bravery medals.
His late father Gary Knight, born in 1928, served in the NSW Police Force and was among the first police officers who rode a motorbike on patrol, Mr Knight said.
His older brother Neville John Knight also served in the Navy and Mr Knight followed suit but was discharged early. Upon leaving the force he joined the state's emergency services and is now in his 36th year with FRNSW.
"When we march on Anzac Day, we are marching for all of them and Australia today which is a welcoming country for all people," he said.
"I feel lucky to be serving alongside men and women today who genuinely put their time and effort into helping other people.
"The best time is when we save people and the worst is when you're unable to save them, that's the toughest bit of our job.
"Every day is different in times of emergencies and disasters, and while we are all there [with other emergency services] it can be tough and we believe that doctors, nurses and paramedics also share the tough bits in our job.
"It's inspiring to see them working together and doing their best in times of disaster and emergencies offering comfort and support to people.
"I feel that the worst part of our job is when we lose people [we are trying to save], and sometimes you're there in their final minutes."
FRNSW commissioner Paul Baxter said many members of the emergency services have served in the Australian Defence Force during the wars and those who fortunately returned home, "continued to serve their communities by joining the brigades."
"These firefighters answered the call when their country needed them, at times when the world they knew was under threat," he said.
The Anzac Day dawn service in Dubbo begins at 5.45am at the Cenotaph at Victoria Park on Darling Street. Traffic for vehicles will close from 5am to 6.30am at Darling, Talbragar, and Wingewarra Streets.
The march will begin at 10.15am at Brisbane Street, outside Dubbo RSL Club, and the public joining the march must gather at 9.45am.
At Wellington, ex-servicemen and women and their families will gather at 5.45am at the Soldiers Memorial Club for the 6am dawn service. Then followed by the march from 10.25am at the corner of Lee and Gisborne Streets to the Cenotaph at Cameron Street.
I began my news reporting days in western and inner west Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom. Telling all sorts of stories about people, places and events is my daily preoccupation so email me at elizabeth.frias@austcommunitymedia.com.au and I'll be in touch!
