Following the Menindee fish kill event in March, the NSW Government has announced precautionary action to protect the Darling-Barka river.
The risk of further fish kills is said to be higher now due to cooler weather conditions. The fish being in an already stressed condition and succumbing to increased competition for limited food has also added to the risk.
A government statement revealed water flows will remain at their current rate for the next five days to keep well-oxygenated water moving through the system. Current oxygen levels in the river at Menindee are reportedly "good".
NSW Minister for Water Rose Jackson said the government wanted to ensure the community's confidence about management of Menindee.
"Menindee has been hit hard twice already and having this whole-of-government response to proactively manage the risks for further fish kills will help prevent another disaster happening," she said.
"Advice relating to drinking water will be shared regularly with the community as it becomes available to understand changing conditions which may affect how water is used for drinking, recreation and agriculture.
"Water monitoring will continue to be in place and will determine the necessary management of water flows after Wednesday 26 April, 2023."
The state's Environment Protection Authority (EPA) is conducting more water sampling for early indication of any changes and working with the community.
"These results are being shared with the community as soon as possible, while the EPA continues its own investigation," NSW Minister for Environment Penny Sharpe said.
To remove invasive carp species, which compete with native Bony Herring for oxygen, the Department of Primary Industries has reached out to a commercial fisher.
"All possible steps will be taken to prevent impacts to non-target species," NSW Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty said.
NSW Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism, Yasmin Catley said the Menindee Local Emergency Management Committee has also been prepared to activate an Emergency Operations Centre if needed.
