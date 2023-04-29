A Dalton Street resident is waiting to learn his fate after being charged with multiple offences in February and March this year.
Sam Michael Androutsos, 39, appeared in Dubbo Local Court on April 19. He has pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited drug and carrying a knife in a public place as well as shoplifting and two counts of larceny.
Police said Androutsos worked as a casual cleaner and had been charged six times in the past.
READ ALSO:
Court documents reveal between 1.10am and 1.50am on February 24, police patrol searched a "suspicious" vehicle on Bligh Street, Dubbo. Androutsos was in the driver's seat of the white Mazda 12 Metro.
Police found needles in the car and inside a black backpack. In the bag, they also found 0.2 grams of meth in a clear resealable plastic bag rolled up inside a red straw, and a small folding pocket knife.
Androutsos told police he would occasionally use "heroin".
On February 24 and 25, he also took two Makita batteries from Bunnings worth $229 each, without paying for them.
On March 31, Androutsos stole $248 worth of items like hair products, deodorant, razors, toothpaste and body wash. The theft between 8.30pm and 9pm was recorded on CCTV at Coles Supermarkets on Dubbo's Macquarie Street.
He was stopped by police while riding his bicycle on Bligh Street.
"You are all f--king corrupt c--ts, catch the real criminals," he said during his arrest.
Police returned the shoplifted items to Coles.
Androutsos will be sentenced on June 1 at Dubbo Local Court. On the same date, he will also face court for breaching an apprehended domestic violence order and a community based order for a shoplifting incident.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.