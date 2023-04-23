A father-to-be has been convicted after he repeatedly pushed his girlfriend, who was four months pregnant at the time, causing her to fall and become wounded.
The 20-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in Dubbo Local Court on April 19 and pleaded guilty to domestic violence-related assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
"He had been out with mates drinking... it was out of the plan. He consumed a fair amount [of alcohol], not excusing his behaviour, which led to an argument," defence solicitor Zoe Huijer told the court.
She said it was her client's first time before the court as an adult and he planned to engage with support services to address his use of alcohol.
The man was arrested at 7.10 pm on April 2 after police were called to their address.
Court papers state the victim gave the offender a lift from the pub back to their house. They were having a disagreement in the bedroom when he pushed the victim's chest "multiple times" leading her to stumble and fall into the lounge room.
The court heard the victim sustained a small bruise and a graze to her forearm.
Police said the man, who was continuously shouting, also flipped a couch and poured a box of belongings on the floor. He then stepped out of the house to cool down when the police arrived and arrested him.
In court, Ms Huijer said the assault fell towards the lower end of the spectrum of violence. She said her client would comply with an apprehended domestic violence order and enrol into a three-month counselling program which could be extended.
Magistrate Gary Wilson subsequently sentenced the man to a supervised community correction order for nine months with the additional condition of drug and alcohol counselling.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
