Court convicts Dubbo man for assaulting pregnant partner during disagreement

By Court Reporter
Updated April 23 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:30pm
File picture.

A father-to-be has been convicted after he repeatedly pushed his girlfriend, who was four months pregnant at the time, causing her to fall and become wounded.

