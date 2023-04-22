Daily Liberal
Forbes knocks off Orange CYMS in round two of Peter McDonald Premiership

By Newsroom
Updated April 23 2023 - 11:12am, first published 9:39am
Forbes could be without gun halfback Nick Greenhalgh for a blockbuster clash with Macquarie next week after he picked up a calf complaint in the Magpies' big round two win over Orange CYMS on Saturday.

