Forbes could be without gun halfback Nick Greenhalgh for a blockbuster clash with Macquarie next week after he picked up a calf complaint in the Magpies' big round two win over Orange CYMS on Saturday.
The hosts were too good at Spooner Oval in their first clash of the season in Forbes since winning the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership, running out 40-12 victors over the green and golds.
Dylan Gunn bagged a double in his return to the Magpies after last playing in black and white in Forbes' 2016 Group 11 grand final win.
It was a stunning return to Spooner Oval for both Gunn and the Magpies.
But, for this week at least, all eyes will be on Greenhalgh after he left the field with around 20 minutes to go with a calf issue and his side in control.
The Magpies play Macquarie next week and co-captain-coach Mitch Andrews, returning from his own injury woes after dislocating his finger while on Western Rams duty six weeks ago, says Greenhalgh will be assessed closely during the week. But it didn't take long for Andrews to have a little dig at his mate in the No.7 jumper.
"We won't miss his goalkicking though," Andrews laughed, Greenhalgh booting just three from seven before 'golden boots' Ray Towney knocked over the final conversion from the sideline to wrap up the scoring on Saturday.
"Ray's a noted good goalkicker, so we'll see what happens."
It was CYMS that opened the scoring on Saturday in Forbes through fullback Liam Wilson. Pat Williams' conversion was good and the visitors got off to the best possible start after a tough opening to the season at Wade Park against the mighty Macquarie boys.
But the joys were short-lived.
Errors were compounded and that made life hard for CYMS, forcing Ethan McKellar's side to defend for large parts of the clash.
I'm really pleased for those guys. They put in and the sort of effort you'd expect to see in first grade.- CYMS coach Ethan McKellar on his side's four debut players.
Tom Toohey, Andrews and Greenhalgh all crossed in the opening 40 minutes to shoot the hosts out to an 18-6 half-time lead.
Gunn crossed for his first early in the second stanza and had his second by around the 50th minute mark before Andrews completed his brace and Dane Richards scored to take the game away from CYMS at 34-6.
The visitors hit back through Williams to make it 34-12 with 11 minutes to go, but Towney scored late and then nailed the conversion from the chalk to wrap up a memorable opening to the 2023 season at home for Forbes.
"Coming over to Forbes is always a tough gig," McKellar said.
"Credit to them today, they played the 80 and we made too many mistakes and they capitalised on them."
CYMS blooded four first grade debutants on Saturday, with Flynn Packham, Toby Gibson, Jayden Lee and Kaelen Monk all getting a taste of the big time.
With numbers scarce at CYMS in 2023, giving young kids a crack could be a common theme for McKellar this winter.
"I'm really pleased for those guys. They put in and the sort of effort you'd expect to see in first grade," McKellar added.
Andrews missed Forbes' opening round loss to Mudgee at the start of April but his presence at the back and the influence he has on the Magpies was evident on Saturday.
Scoring two tries in typical fashion, the powerful Andrews admits getting through the 80 minutes against CYMS was "a relief".
"I could have played against Mudgee but it was just one of those things ... worked out better this way," he said.
"It was a game we played in patches. We went really well at times, and then other times let our foot off the throat. We went away from what works.
"I'm wrapped for Dylan though. I asked him when the last time he laced the boots up and he said the 2016 grand final. He's got speed to burn, so it's great to have him back."
